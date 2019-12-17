How to handle unpaid fees and allowing 10th grade students to leave for lunch was discussed Monday by the Falls School Board during its last meeting of the year.
Superintendent Kevin Grover said the unpaid meal account is growing and has a balance of about $6,200. While administrators haven’t sent violators to collections yet, that is likely the option on the horizon.
“We send bills, we call... the majority are good (about paying),” he said.
When it comes to meal balances, students are not cut off from eating, and contact is made with parents or guardians, however, oftentimes, phone calls quit being answered.
“If we don’t do something and stay on top of it... we have some kids who will graduate — you can’t hold their diploma,” Grover said. “Our recommendation is at some point, giving it to a collection group.”
Chairperson Ted Saxton suggested giving the families with unpaid food service fees the free and reduced meal application, which is always available on the main page of the district’s website.
“If they don’t return the form to us... if we’ve given them the opportunity to fill out the form, we can send them to collections,” he said. “It would be a super bad idea to not feed (students)...if we sent them the form and did everything we can do to get them to pay, we send them to collections and feed them in the meantime.”
Included in the group that has outstanding balances are 12 adults, or staff, and 134 students who do not qualify for free and reduced meals, Grover said.
Board members have discussed sending people with outstanding balances to a collections group before, but the policy hasn’t technically been adopted – it is part of the handbook that will likely get approved next month, Grover explained.
The unpaid meal charge policy, which had its first reading Monday, is written that the district will make reasonable efforts to collect unpaid meal charges, classified as delinquent debt. Unpaid meal charges are designated as delinquent debt when payment is overdue, the debt is considered collectible, and efforts are being made to collect it.
Collection options for delinquent unpaid meal accounts may include, but are not limited to, use of collection agencies, claims in conciliation court, or any other legal methods permitted by law.
During the year, invoices will be sent to families with unpaid balances due to meal charges incurred prior to qualifying for meal benefits; negative balances incurred during a lapse in meal benefits; or the student has left the district with a negative lunch balance. Invoices will request payment within 30 days. If no payment is received within 30 days, a second invoice will be sent requesting payment within 15 days. If no payment is made after 45 days, the invoice will be referred to a collection agency, the policy said.
At the end of the school year, regardless if the meal account is “stale” or not, unpaid meal account balances of negative $50 or more, which have not previously been sent an invoice, will be sent an invoice requesting payment within 30 days. If no payment is received within 30 days, a second invoice will be sent requesting payment within 15 days. If no payment is made after 45 days, the invoice will be referred to a collection agency.
If attempts by the district’s collection agency are unsuccessful within 45 days, the unpaid balance is sent to a credit agency to impact the family’s credit score.
Grover reiterated many people have paid and if the handbook is approved, more action will be taken.
Lunch discussion
In other discussion Monday, Superintendent Grover informed board members there are about 12 parents of 10th grade students who call daily to excuse the students from lunch. The request of one parent sparked discussion about whether the board allows parents to call less often to excuse their child daily, or if the board moves to an open lunch policy for sophomore students.
“Students in 11th and 12th grade have open lunch,” Grover said, adding the 10th grade students are coming back in time.
The board was divided on whether to allow open lunch to the sophomores. Some felt it was a privilege earned when they get to be juniors in high school. Others felt if parents are excusing them anyway, the board should try it on a trial basis.
“I don’t think open lunch is an option for 10th graders,” board member Michelle Hebner said.
Board member Mike Holden was on the other side of the argument.
“Try it... and see if it works,” he said. “If it doesn’t work, revisit it.”
Falls High School Principal Tim Everson said attendance isn’t taken during lunch and that is a student’s time.
Grover said district officials will review the issue and decide where to go from there.