Preliminary approval was given by the Koochiching County Board this week on where it will spend money given to the county through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
County commissioners Tuesday approved where the nearly $1.6 million will be spent as recommended by the local CARES Act committee:
- Community Resilience - $250,000, or 15 percent
- Education - $250,000, or 15 percent
- Economic support - $500,000, or 30 percent
- Emergency response - $350,000, or 21 percent
- Small Cities - $100,000, or 6 percent
- Workforce support - $50,000, or 3 percent
- Other - Contingency - $170,240, or 10 percent
The allocations are based on preliminary funding requests and are subject to adjustments based on community needs.