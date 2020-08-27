There will be new faces at Falls Elementary School when the academic year begins Sept. 14.
The Falls School Board Thursday met in special session to hire the following people:
- Jenesa Casareto, elementary teacher
- Cheyenne Korpi, elementary teacher
- Tylynn Nault, elementary teacher
- Randi Pederson, LPN
In addition, the board accepted an unpaid leave of absence for Jodi Hamilton, licensed special education/Title I teacher, and hired Michelle Koenig as an elementary teacher for the 2020-2021 school year.
In a letter to the board, Hamilton said, “As an American living in Canada (married to a Canadian), the restrictions of having the border closed, and many more cases in the United States, has been a huge concern for me. My husband is a cancer survivor, and I worry for his safety. My son, who lives with us, is a paramedic, and I worry that I may put his safety and his patients safety at risk. As an essential worker, I am allowed to cross the border and return home, but some businesses may refuse me entry since I have traveled outside of the country.”
Hamilton added her appreciation for the school administration, her fellow teachers and her students.
“I work with the very best people in the whole world, and I love my students and my job. I am so lucky to have worked in the elementary school since 1994,” she said. “My heart is so sad, but I must put my family and their safety first.”
Before Thursday's action, the board earlier this month directed administration to seek out new staff to help lower class sizes and space children out as they return to the building during the COVID-19 pandemic.
School begins Sept. 14, and students this week received notification of who their teacher will be for the upcoming year.
Falls Elementary School
Falls Elementary students will be divided into two groups the week of Sept. 14, when classes resume for the 2020-21 academic year. Each group will attend classes two days a week and do distance learning three days a week.
Should Principal Melissa Tate determine the first week runs smoothly, the following week of Sept. 21, FES will operate under a hybrid model, meaning kindergarten through fifth-grade students will attend classes in person daily.
Plans include:
- About 11-14 students in each class. Most teachers will also have a few students entirely doing distance learning.
- Each student in kindergarten through second grade will have an IPad that would stay in the classroom.
- Students in grades 3-5 will have a Chromebook for each that will stay in the classroom. The devices may go home if the district has to change to distance learning.
- An additional custodian will be on duty to help with cleaning along with getting help from teachers and other available staff.
- Wednesday will continue to have early release as has been done the last few years.
Preschool
Preschool will run in person on a hybrid basis with students attending daily. Distance learning will not be offered to preschool students.
Preschool will have three teachers, three paraprofessionals, and six rooms at Falls High School. Teachers will do the instruction and the paraprofessional will aid in reinforcing concepts and activities.
In the event the district needs to move to distance learning, these programs would be paused and fees would be prorated. Childcare for school age children of Tier I essential workers will be provided at FES for families that need this service during the school day.
Falls High School
Falls High School will run on a hybrid model with students attending class as part of group A or B.
Each group will split in half the week of Sept. 14. Half of group A will attend in-person class on Monday, the other half on Tuesday. All students will distance learn Wednesday. Half of group B will attend class on Thursday and the other half on Friday. When students are not in the building, they will be distance learning.
Then, the week of Sept. 21 and beyond, group A would attend in person on Monday and Tuesday, while group B attend each class at the corresponding time via Zoom.
Thursday and Friday, group B would attend in person and group A would attend each class at corresponding time via Zoom.
Wednesday will be a day for additional planning, additional time to virtually connect with students that need more help, and allow for more in-depth cleaning of each room at the high school.
Students would have work assigned for Wednesday; it is not a day off of school. Staff would be expected to be in school on Wednesday, allowing them reliable internet technology to use to prepare for classes, and so they are easily accessible to students and families.
FHS teachers will have one class to Zoom with to do attendance and have a short discussion to get input with regard to how things are going. All students in grades 6-12 will have a Chromebook or laptop.
If cases increase and a decision is made to go to 100 percent distance learning for grades 6 - 12, district officials said it is highly likely that staff would still report to school as they would be conducting classes at assigned times and the feeling is the best place to do this from with the equipment needed to teach most effectively would be in respective classrooms.
Movement of teachers to different classrooms at FHS is going to be higher than normal as well to accommodate the plan.