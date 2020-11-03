The Koochiching County Board this week agreed to fee changes, effective Jan. 1, 2021, for the East Koochiching Sanitary Sewer District, to help maintain a profitable and self-sufficient fee schedule.
EKSSD officials are predicting a $103,000 shortage of operating funds for 2020, and are using reserve funds for operations.
In addition, upcoming projects per state guidelines could carry significant price tags, further pushing the need to increase fees.
In a letter to the county board, EKSSD Board Chairperson Don Billig outlined the following recommendations:
- Increase the operation, maintenance, and replacement charge from $20 per month to $21 per month, which would increase the EKSSD budget by about $12,000 annually.
- The present discount for seasonal non-usage of the sanitary sewer is $10 per month, for a maximum of six months. EKSSD officials recommend the seasonal rate be eliminated, which would increase the budget by about $5,000.
- The present charge by North Koochiching Sanitary Sewer District is $2.81 per thousand for the sewage that EKSSD gives them, which is about $165,000 per year. EKSSD currently charges a metered usage of $3.20 per thousand. This will be changed to $4 per thousand, with an increase of about $1,000 per year.
"Our increase will put East Kooch on the right track to relieve the burden of usage on our reserves to maintain our operation, maintenance and replacement cost and not put a burden on our users," Billig wrote in the letter. "I am also requesting that the Koochiching County Board approve our setting a charge of $180 plus material cost for dumping sewage at the Tilson Bay dump station. This cost would cover our maintenance personnel travel time, hook-up cost, recording time and billing cost. We do not want to be in competition with current customers who allow dumping at their sites, but we want this cost to cover our expenses that we would incur if this station is used."
The board hasn't increased fees since 2011.