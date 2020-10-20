Only participating athletes, including cheerleaders, of their respective sport can travel out of town for games or meets after action taken by the Falls School Board Monday.
In a 4-1 vote, the board agreed to provide a bus and a van to out-of-town contests with participating athletes allowed a seat that adheres to social distancing guidelines. Board member Toni Korpi voted against the motion. Board members Terry Murray and Roxanne Skogstad-Ditsch were not in attendance.
The motion included: if there is not room for participating players, they can be transported by a parent or guardian. Inactive players will not participate in out-of-town contests. Athletic Director Bill Mason will work with coaches on the number of active participants. Only 31 people can be transported on a bus and van combined to adhere to social distancing guidelines in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The motion passed after a similar one failed.
The failed motion included everyone being able to participate in out-of-town games or meets, however, if the number of participants exceeded the number of seats on school-provided transportation, the athlete would need to ride with a parent or guardian.
“It came down to questioning,” Superintendent Kevin Grover told The Journal after the meeting. “The first motion included a 'whatever it takes to get everyone there' approach. The second limited it to only active participants.”
Cheerleader travel
The issue came to the board after football cheerleaders earlier this month were not allowed to travel to the Oct. 9 football game in Moose Lake.
Jessica Crosby, cheerleading adviser, said she was not given a clear answer why the cheeleaders weren't allowed to travel to the game after the football booster club offered to cover expenses for an additional bus to transport them.
“If there was no expense to school, why would (administration) take issue with the girls going to the game in Moose Lake?” Crosby asked the board. “Why is it OK for the boys to go and not the girls? What is the rationale behind the decision?”
Crosby said cheerleaders pay an athletic fee, which she understands covers costs associated with out-of-town travel. She argued that not allowing the cheerleaders to travel is taking another right away from them during the pandemic, and called the decision discriminatory.
“I'm not here to cause problems... I'm here to fight for these kids and be their voice,” she said.
Football coach Seth Ettestad said the football team is a family, and that includes cheerleaders. He said a fundamental flaw in society is indicating women aren't worth the time.
“It's astounding to how quickly we turn our back on the girls,” he said.
Football players Bryant Koenig, Gavin Loveless, and Christian Hufnagle, echoed their coach's comments about the tight-knit team.
“That family does not end with just the boys... we can not do this without (the cheerleaders),” Koenig said.
Board comments
Korpi said her reservations came down to exposure.
“The issue I have right now... most the games that we're playing is in the county of St. Louis,” she said noting there have been nearly 2,600 cumulative cases of COVID-19 reported by the Minnesota Department of Health. “We're going to send 50 plus people on a bus into a different community with super high numbers?
"At the same time, I'm looking at it as do I want that many people coming into our community? It makes me a little leery... bringing (the football team) to a community where the numbers are that high...I would love to see them all go right now, but the numbers aren't safe.”
Board member Mike Holden said he wanted to see the cheerleaders travel out of town more than players who don't see field time.
“You earn the right to travel on that bus,” he said. “In the old days, you didn't bring all the kids just because they were out for the sport. You earned that right to go... I'd like to see some adjustments to be made so the cheerleaders can go.”
Consistency
Superintendent Kevin Grover said the board has the right to set limitations regarding athletics, but cautioned members that whatever decision they made would set a precedent: What they do for one sport, the need to do for all.
“It's going to come up with other athletics,” he said. “We don't have enough buses to send two for every event... we need to be consistent across the board.”
Board member Michelle Hebner agreed.
“I don't know if this is a male versus female issue at all... it's about being fair and being safe,” she said. “We need to establish a constraint on the amount of transportation we provide as a district.”
Hebner said she supports all sports, but fiscally, providing more than one bus and a van seems unreasonable.
“We just can't do it,” she said.
Clarifications
The board went back and forth on an attempt to clarify what they were voting on, with multiple members often requesting more information.
With similarity in the two motions presented, different board members often asked for clarification on who could travel, who they could travel with, who is considered an active participant and if intentions were to limit COVID-19 exposure to save money on transportation.
“I think we need to set a limit,” said board member Jenn Windels, adding some sports have a larger number of participants. “It can get real messy if a team has a booster (club) that can send everybody, then we have 50 people going again.. I think we need to set a limit, but it has to at least include the basics.”
Korpi said scaling back for now is crucial, and suggested the board reevaluate when COVID-19 numbers aren't as high.
Windels said she agreed with Korpi, but questioned what scaling back meant.
“We have to make sure we're doing things to keep our schools open and stay on the same page,” Korpi said, adding it's hard to cap it without actual numbers.
Holden, who made the first motion that failed, said it came down to wanting only active participants, which includes cheerleaders, to travel.
Windels said if not sending more than a bus and a van is a fiscal move, then it makes sense. However, if the board allows anybody else to get there on their own, then they will likely have everyone attend.
“Participation probably has its own interpretation,” she said. “That's why we put our trust in Mr. Mason and Mr. Grover to make those decisions... I feel like it's hard to set one limit and now we have 15 cars of kids going with their parents... I feel like we could be creating a bigger mess for Mr. Mason and legal issues for Mr. Grover.”
Grover said whatever the board decided, it needed to be clear.
“It has to be cut and dry so to speak on what we're going to allow, otherwise we're going to run into a problem,” he said.
Board Chairperson Ted Saxton said Mason, as the athletic director, “needs to be on top of who is an active player within reason.”
“At some point, we make it an exact number and we stick with it, or we put a little faith in our administration,” he said. “(Mason) can look over the roster with the coaches and the coaches can make those tough decisions based on that... I do believe cheerleaders are participating players as well... We pay somebody a lot of money to make those tough decisions, that's my opinion... I would trust Bill to do his best judgement and limiting our exposure based on necessary players."