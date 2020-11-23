The Falls School Board Monday agreed to stop in-person extracurricular and co-curricular activities should Falls High School transition to a complete distance learning model in the future.
The unanimous decision falls on the heels of last week’s meeting when extracurricular activities were not going to be allowed to continue under a distance learning model. One day shy of the first playoff game for the Bronco football team, head coach Seth Ettestad Nov. 16 requested the board reconsider.
While youth sports are on a four-week pause after action taken by Gov. Tim Walz last week, the board’s special session Monday was only to get a decision in place if a transition to distance learning comes up down the road.
“A week ago, we were in a spot of the heat of the moment,” said Falls Superintendent Kevin Grover, reiterating Monday’s action had no relevance until Dec. 18, when youth sports are tentatively allowed to resume under the governor’s order.
Board member Jennifer Windels said she understands the vital role sports and activities play in mental health, and encouraged school officials to explore options of support.
“The mental health, I know is an issue for these athletes just as I know it is for the 900 kids in the building who aren’t athletes,” she said, wondering what can be done in the next four weeks to support coaches, their families and athletes.
Board member Toni Korpi said if kids are distance learning, the goal needs to be getting them back into the classroom, which she said means activities should be put on hold until that happens.
Grover agreed.
“I struggle with... if we can’t be here in the education realm, how do we come here for the extracurricular and co-curricular stuff?” he said. “That doesn’t mean I don’t value (those activities), they’re important.”
Monday’s action would only stop in-person gatherings of extracurricular and co-curricular activities should a distance learning model need to be implemented. Grover said if there are meetings that can be done virtually, that would be allowed.
For example, he said members of FHS Student Council and the Knowledge Bowl team have been meeting virtually all year.
“If it’s not in person, it would not have to cease,” he said, adding coaches could have contact with players to go over plays or touch base on other issues over Zoom, they just wouldn’t be allowed to gather.
COVID update
In related news Monday, the board discussed COVID-19, local case rates, and what those numbers mean to the district.
As of Monday afternoon, there were two staff members and 18 students out of school at Falls High School, and five staff members at 19 students out at Falls Elementary School.
“That does not mean those are COVID cases,” Grover said.
Several factors can play a role into why students or staff members may need to be out of school, and the number changes daily – even multiple times a day.
Board member Roxanne Skogstad-Ditsch wondered if there was a way for the public to track daily how many people were out in each building.
Falls High School Principal Tim Everson said he met Monday afternoon with five teachers who had previously met with their peers regarding staff concerns related to in-person teaching. During last week’s board meeting, Everson said he heard from the group that concerns over teachers’ safety were not discussed by board members.
“Teachers are concerned it’ll take staff members getting sick to move to distance learning,” he said. “They’re wondering what the threshold will be. Many feel we need to take staff members’ safety into account and be proactive instead of being reactive.”
The principal said a main worry is there are students in the school who have COVID-19, but are asymptomatic and don’t even know they’re carrying, and potentially spreading the virus.
“(Staff members) are feeling the students are grouping up outside of school,” Everson said. “They’re are seeing pictures that students are not socially distancing.”
In addition, he said the number of students attending classes in-person continues to decline as more students choose to do full distance learning.
“I appreciate (teachers) coming to you with that,” board Chairperson Ted Saxton told Everson.
Saxton said when the district was ready to switch learning models last week, officials with the Minnesota departments of health and education recommended it wasn’t necessary because the number of coronavirus cases associated with the district was low.
“We tried to be proactive,” Saxton said. “Unfortunately, (MDE and MDH) was counterproductive as far as being proactive... It’s kind of a sucky situation.”
Board members encouraged administration to again contact staff to find out what could provide additional comfort about teaching in person.
Grover said he continues to monitor the county’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 daily and how that relates to the district. An updated restart blueprint will come back to the board in December.