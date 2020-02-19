The Falls School Board this week rejected a request from a parent to allow a 21-year-old to attend the Falls High School prom.
The group Tuesday unanimously rejected a motion to allow 21-year-olds to attend the junior and senior prom.
In addition, the group on a 6-1 vote, rejected an amendment to the motion that would allow exceptions to be made on a case-by-case basis for a 21-year-old to attend the event. Board member Roxanne Skogstad-Ditsch voted in favor of making exceptions.
The district last month received a letter from Kristina Bartlett requesting that her son, Freddy, be allowed to bring a date who was 21 years old to his senior prom.
The current policy listed in the FHS student handbook says guests attending prom cannot exceed the age of 19 as of the prom date.
Skogstad-Ditsch said she wasn't for a policy change, but felt the board could make an exception.
“I think we do it all the time,” she said of the board making exceptions. “I think sometimes we do need to do that and this is one of the times...I think we look at the specific situation and see what makes sense.”
Other board members disagreed.
“It's hard to make an exception for one and not give it to everybody,” said member Terry Murray.
Superintendent Kevin Grover said making exceptions, but not changing the policy, could open the door for more requests in the future.
“I'll be honest with you... (administrators) not in favor of including age 21... for various reasons,” he said.
In addition, Grover questioned what the criteria would be to agree to or deny requests on case-by-case situations.
“I want to be able to defend (our decision) one way or another,” he said.
Member Michelle Hebner said the event is a junior and senior prom and that is what it should remain, adding the age limit was set for a reason.
Prom is set for March 28.
Other business
In other business Tuesday, the board on a 6-1 vote approved the 2019-2021 principal contract. Skogstad-Ditsch voted no.
Skogstad-Ditsch questioned the portion of the contract that said principals who are required to cover a classroom in a teacher's absence for a period or longer shall be compensated at the hourly instructor rate.
“Is that double dipping?” she asked. “They already get their salary.”
Grover said it wasn't new language to the contract, and if a substitute couldn't be found to cover a classroom in a teacher's absence, administrators were compensated accordingly. However, it doesn't happen often; FHS Principal Tim Everson said he'd never put in for it.
“I think because you're paid a rate during the day, I think it just looks wrong to pay administrators additional dollars during their school day to cover class,” Skogstad-Ditsch said.
Resignations
The district will be in search of a new head baseball coach after the board accepted the resignation of Eric Walls Tuesday.
In his resignation letter, Walls said he will continue administrative preparations for the 2020 season and help facilitate the transition to the next head coach.
The coach of 10 years cited a heavier travel schedule at work for his resignation. “It's simply not fair to the district, team, or assistant coaches to take on head coaching duties in my absence,” he wrote.
The board also accepted the resignations of George McDonald, teacher, effective May 29; and Lori Jorgenson, administrative assistant, effective March 27.