After hearing no public comment Monday about the Falls School District's proposed tax levy and budget, the board set the 2021 payable tax levy at $2.85 milllion, which represents an about 11 percent increase over collections in 2020.
Business Manager Stacy Grover said the increase can mostly be attributed to the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning project at Falls Elementary School as well as how the state calculates funding for students enrolled in district schools.
Grover said school districts don't have control over statutory shifts in how funding is calculated.
In a presentation by Grover Monday, the total revenue budget is about $14.4 million, which includes amounts from the following sources:
- Local sources - $3.3 million
- State sources - $9.8 million
- Federal sources - $1.1 million
- Other sources - $249,000
The total expense budget is about $15.5 million, including the following costs:
- District and administration - $694,120
- District support service - $652,588
- Elementary and secondary education - $6.6 million
- Vocational instruction - $55,490
- Special education - $1.9 million
- Community education - $449,755
- Instructional support - $301,148
- Pupil support services - $2 million
- Sites and buildings - $2.4 million
- Fiscal and other costs - $384,063
Falls Superintendent Kevin Grover said while no comment was given during Monday's Zoom meeting, he earlier received a letter from a property owner, requesting re-appraisal of their property.
"The letter was sent to the city (of International Falls) requesting their property be re-appraised because they felt it was high," Kevin Grover said. "They gave us a copy because they pay school (district) taxes."
Regular board meeting
During the Falls School Board meeting Monday, Superintendent Grover said an executive order release last week by Gov. Tim Walz will have some effect on school operations, beginning Jan. 18 - or sooner.
Staff will now be required to wear a face shield in addition to a mask while interacting with students.
In addition, voluntary saliva testing for COVID-19 every two weeks will soon be available for staff.
"We will roll out saliva testing for those who are willing and want it," Grover said.