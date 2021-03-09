The Koochiching County Board will in May revisit a petition to make Koochiching County a Second Amendment Dedicated County.
A public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 11, with the location yet to be determined. With the anticipation of a large crowd attending, the Koochiching County Board discussed possibly holding the hearing at Backus Community Center to allow for appropriate spacing. The board will announce the location once it is finalized.
The issue stems back to a Feb. 25, 2020, meeting when the board tabled acting on a resolution that would designate the county a Second Amendment Dedicated County, more commonly known as a Second Amendment “sanctuary county.”
Around the same time, similar resolutions had been adopted by more than 400 communities nationwide, including Roseau County which was the first county in Minnesota to do so, Feb. 11, 2020.
A city or county's status as Second Amendment dedicated, or sanctuary, establishes that local leaders will oppose new and existing gun control legislation, even though counties and cities may have little control over laws passed at state and national levels.
County Attorney Jeff Naglosky last year cautioned commissioners on stepping outside their role as a board.
“I'm not anti-gun, I'm pro law,” he said during the 2020 hearing. “You have certain authority and responsibility as a county board, but you can't preempt any state or federal law. Some of the wording in the resolution... I worry oversteps your boundaries as a county board.”
Commissioners agreed more time to consider the resolution was needed, and then COVID-19 came knocking.
“This got delayed by the virus, there's no question about that,” Commissioner Wade Pavleck said Tuesday.
The latest effort to get the issue back on the agenda was a June 10, 2020, letter and petition from residents Tony Blais and Joe Butera.
“At the February meeting of the Koochiching County Board a motion 'By the People' with a petition of 420 signatures to designate Koochiching County as a 2nd Amendment Dedicated County was tabled by the County Board elected officials,” the letter said. “Since that time we have obtained an additional 640 signatures supporting 'The People’s' motion."