New members of the Falls School Board were sworn into their positions Monday during the first meeting of the year.
Bruce Raboin, Emily McGonigle and JoAnn Smith all officially took their seats on the board after running in uncontested races in the November election. Member Roxanne Skogstad-Ditsch was elected to another four-year term, however, was absent from Monday's meeting.
In addition to seating the new members, Chairperson Ted Saxton was re-elected to the seat and board member Jenn Windels will serve as vice chair. Toni Korpi will serve as clerk and Skogstad-Ditsch was elected as treasurer.
Board members were also assigned to the following committees:
- Administrative Salary Committee: Saxton, Windels and Korpi
- Local 510 Negotiations Committee: Skogstad-Ditsch, Korpi and McGonigle
- Local 331 Negotiations Committee: Saxton, Raboin and Windels
- Local 4798 Negotiations Committee: Korpi, Windels and Smith
- Recreation Commission: Korpi, Raboin and Smith
- Minnesota School Board Association Legislative Representative: McGonigle
- Minnesota State High School League Representative: Raboin
- Continuing Education Committee: Skogstad-Ditsch
- Community Education Advisory Committee: Korpi and Smith
- Meet and Confer Committee: all board members
- Grievance Committee: Windels and Korpi
- Finance Committee: all board members
- Facility Committee: Windels, Skogstad-Ditsch and Saxton
- Alternate Clerk: Raboin
The board in an unanimous vote agreed to accept a service fee schedule from Small Town Tech. Saxton, who owns and operates Small Town Tech, abstained from the vote.
According to information provided to the board, the district utilizes Small Town Tech for tech device repair services, parts and contracts services for technology consultation and services. The rate card included the following prices:
- On-site tech support: $85
- On-site low voltage work: $85
- In-shop tech support $60
- 24/7 fire alarm monitoring service: $390
Saxton said he tries to stay as uninvolved as possible when Small Town Tech handles work for the school district, because of the conflict of interest.
"(Small Town Tech) is the only one in town that does a lot of this stuff," he said.