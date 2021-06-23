The Koochiching County Board is expected to adopt a resolution in July that affirms the right to possess firearms as protected under the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution.
The resolution, expected to be considered at the July 13 board meeting, does not include unconstitutional promises, commissioners and the county attorney noted.
The board Tuesday in committee reviewed a draft of a “Second Amendment Dedicated County Resolution” offered by county Attorney Jeff Naglosky. The resolution stems a June 10, 2020, letter and petition from residents Tony Blais and Joe Butera.
A hearing May 11 gathered those who supported and opposed the idea of the county’s adoption of such a resolution.
Naglosky told the board Tuesday the proposed resolution publicly declares the board’s support for guns, but does not promise constituents anything commissioner’s do not have the legal authority to back up.
Commissioners, however, noted that when they took their oath of office, they pledged to uphold all that is in the U.S. Constitution.
Commissioners complimented Naglosky for his careful work on the draft, as well as his well chosen words at the May 11 hearing to explain the board’s authority.
“I am your lawyer, that’s what I am here for,” Naglosky said Tuesday.
Commissioner Wayne Skoe wondered if a resolution blanketing support for all amendments in the constitution wouldn’t have been cleaner and easier, but Naglosky said commissioners already have done that with their oath.
The May hearing, he said, made clear that supporters are asking for affirmation specifically of the Second Amendment; a blanket support for the Constitution may not have been specific enough to appease them.
“Nobody’s fired up about the Third Amendment,” he said.
The Third Amendment to the United States Constitution places restrictions on the quartering of soldiers in private homes without the owner’s consent, forbidding the practice in peacetime.
Other business
Meanwhile, during the regular meeting, the board heard an update on the pandemic from county Health and Human Services Director Kathy LaFrance.
LaFrance reported that the number of people getting vaccines in the county has fallen off compared to when vaccines were first available.
“We were hoping to see a lot of young people, but that is the population most likely not to get a vaccination,” she said. “That will cause some issue with the new Delta variant that now represents 20 percent of infection in the U.S. and is doubling every two weeks.”
The variation is likely to go into the young population, which will keep passing it on and causing it to change, she said.
Vaccinations are effective against the variant; people may still get ill, but won’t likely end up in a hospital or die, she said.
A June 14 vaccination bus, which ran out of its 100 doses June 14, may return to assist Koochiching County residents with getting vaccinated, she said.
LaFrance said Koochiching County’s vaccination rate, at about 56 percent of the population, is comparable to other counties, and around the nationwide rate of about 60 percent.
The Tuesday board approved a five-year agreement with St. Louis County, Voyageurs National Park and the local Soil and Water Conservation Districts to assist in fighting the spread of aquatic invasive species, by using VNP’s two new decontamination units at sites on Rainy Lake, Ash River and Kabetogama.
The board acknowledged donations of baby blanket, 10 from Joan Pearson and five from Susan Anderson, which will be given to new moms in Koochiching County.