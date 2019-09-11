The Rural Fire Protection Association is one step closer to acquiring a fire boat after action taken by the Koochiching County Board this week.
The board Tuesday agreed to a loan request from the association for up to $90,000 to be repaid in annual installments over five years at a 3-percent interest rate.
Dana Hartje, RFPA office manager, said the $90,000 request would cover half the cost of the boat; the association's reserve fund will cover the rest of the price tag.
“As yet, I can't give you an exact (price of the boat)... we're working on a worst case scenario number,” she said, adding the price she's quoted from Lake Assault Boats in Superior, Wis., fluctuates. “We have a bid from April that was right around $150,000.”
The boat will be used to provide fire protection services to the islands of Rainy Lake and mainland properties accessible from the water.
Commissioner Wade Pavleck credited the RFPA Board on its efforts.
“We've been working on this for 20 years,” he said.
Other business
In other action Tuesday, the board agreed to give $26,000 to help fund a project to bring high-speed internet to homes in rural Koochiching County.
The board's contribution, payable in 2021, is contingent on Koochiching County receiving a grant Paul Bunyan Communications applied for through the Border-to-Border Broadband Development Grant Program through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, or DEED.
The effort is assisted by the Koochiching Technology Initiative, a volunteer community initiative founded in 2018 to leverage technology and internet tools "for a thriving future in Koochiching County and Kabetogama." Members of the KTI steering committee Harley Droba, Ted Saxton, and Jim Yount, told the board Tuesday the complete project will cost about $2.6 million. Paul Bunyan Communications will cover 55 percent, the county's contribution is 1 percent and the grant will cover the rest.
“This is a huge investment on their part,” Saxton said of Paul Bunyan Communications.
There are 1,103 households in Koochiching County that don't meet the current definition of broadband, Yount said.
“This project (covers) 570 addresses,” he said, adding future efforts will be made to serve those not covered by this portion of the project.
If the grant is denied, the county won't have to pay any money.
But the men were confident their application is strong.
In addition to the board providing financial support, the group also sent a letter of support to DEED.
“Just by you pledging your support, you increase our chances of getting this grant,” Saxton said. “We have one of the more active areas of support.”
2020 tax levies
The board Tuesday approved the 2020 tax levies for the following subordinate service taxing districts and to pay the respective amounts under the service agreements:
- Littlefork ambulance service district levy of $69,168 – increase of $6,840
- Northome first responders service district levy of $7,352
- Rainy River first responders service district levy of $11,900 – increase of $1,000
- Littlefork Medical Center taxing district levy of $100,000
The board also approved the 2020 tax levies for the following fire protection service taxing districts and to pay the respective amounts under the service agreements:
- Fire district No. 2, Northome, levy of $15,965 – increase of $465
- Fire district No. 2, Littlefork, levy of $79,330
- Fire district No. 2, Loman, levy of $17,500
- Fire district No. 3, Birchdale, levy of $9,900
- Fire district No. 4, Williams, levy of $3,500
- Fire district No. 5, Big Falls, levy of $12,600 - decrease of $1,550
Also Tuesday the county board:
- Approve the employment separations of Jill Elsberry as part-time deputy sheriff and E-911/correctional officer effective Sept. 3, and Michael Bounds as E-911/correctional officer effective Sept. 4.
- Approved the termination of Jack Fry for the Ray waste canister attendant contract per his request and approved replacing the remaining term of the contract with Brandon Vaughn from Sept. 1 through Nov. 30, 2020 with no increase in rates as recommended by the county's environmental services director.