The Koochiching County Board this week took action to strongly encourages face coverings be worn in indoor areas accessible to the public, to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The motion, that includes indoor public areas countywide, was approved unanimously Tuesday on a 4-0 vote. Commissioner Brian McBride was absent from the meeting.
Commissioner Wade Pavleck said the action was only a strong recommendation, and if someone does not comply, it cannot be enforced by law enforcement.
“This is more of an education issue than a law enforcement issue,” he said.
Face coverings have sparked a debate locally and nationwide. Indication that Gov. Tim Walz this week could mandate a statewide mask order that requires they be worn in various public settings, generated several comments on The Journal's Facebook page on both sides of the issue.
Liz Forsythe, International Falls, told the board Tuesday she favors wearing face coverings, and stressed the importance she feels they play in slowing the spread of the virus.
“I think it is our responsibility to fully recognize the fact that any sort of inaction on our part, be it myself personally or any governing body, is only going to serve to spread the virus within our community,” she said.
Others agreed.
Chairperson Kevin Adee said several local businesses require their employees wear face coverings to protect the public, and he felt the public should protect those employees.
Koochiching County Public Health Director Kathy LaFrance also spoke in favor of face coverings, citing a study that shows people are likely contagious two days before displaying any COVID-19 symptoms.
“That would reinforce the importance of wearing masks and social distancing,” she said. “The highest rate of infection is through community spread.”
Nearby action
While the Koochiching County Board felt it could not impose any charges against those who do not wear a face covering, other government bodies in the region felt differently.
The Duluth City Council Monday voted to approve an emergency ordinance which requires people age 10 and older to wear masks or other face coverings when inside publicly accessible common areas of buildings. The ordinance allows for the city to issue fines for businesses that fail to comply with the mask requirement. The fine ranges from $100 for a first violation, $250 for a second and $1,000 for any additional offenses, according to the Duluth News Tribune. Other Minnesota cities that have enacted face mask requirements include St. Paul, Minneapolis, Rochester, Edina, Mankato and Winona.
Local cases
Locally, Tuesday's board action came just before the Minnesota Department of Health released its daily COVID-19 situation update, bumping Koochiching County's total cumulative positive COVID-19 cases to 24, which includes one death.
Two of those positive cases spoke to The Journal this week, and offered their perspective on masks and other face coverings.
Terry Wood, co-owner of On The Rocks, tested positive for COVID-19 last week. After he was tested July 6, he made it mandatory for On The Rocks employees to wear a mask, even before he received his results.
“As a small community, our numbers were below 10 for how long and I think we just got complacent, especially with the mask wearing,” Wood said. “We just have to buck up and wear them. I personally can't stand them, I get claustrophobic, but it's the right thing to do.”
Wood said because Plexiglas was installed around the bar where drinks are prepared, and food is not served at On The Rocks, staff were not required to wear masks prior to July 6.
Fortunately, Wood said he feels fully recovered from the virus and was able to return to work Monday, after staying in quarantine for 10 days following when he first felt sick. Tony Cole, Wood's partner and co-owner of the bar, will quarantine until Wednesday.
Wood said he was commended by a Minnesota Department of Health representative for how he handled his diagnosis.
“I chose to be public about testing positive to let those I was in contact with know of potential exposure,” he said. “This is a small town... I don't want any secrets about this. Rumor mills can kill a business and I wanted people to know... If I was in a bar, or any business, and someone positive had been there, I'd want to know.”
Jordan Pearson, owner of The River golf course, was also forthcoming about testing positive for COVID-19.
"Fortunately, I wasn't at the golf course the week prior to experiencing symptoms," he said. “I was at a family member's property in Wisconsin when I started showing symptoms over the Fourth of July."
He, too, said he got complacent for awhile.
“I got comfortable not wearing a mask and I got comfortable going out for dinner and drinks,” he said. “I was slowly starting to feel like the world was the way it used to be and got back into the same groove I was in before the pandemic. It was so easy to do.”
But after being sick for nearly a week, Pearson said he was disappointed in his actions.
“How could I let my guard down like I did?” he said. “We all have to be accountable for our own health and those around us.”
Also feeling mostly recovered from COVID-19, although his smell and taste haven't fully returned, Pearson said he plans to only go out for essential needs and will wear a mask if he's in an indoor, public place.
“I'm going to be back on guard; I do not want to get (COVID-19) again,” he said. “Even though I was only sick for a few days, I was really sick.”