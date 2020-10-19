Non-essential travel into Canada has been extended for another month.
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair Monday announced on Twitter the border will remain closed until Nov. 21.
"We are extending non-essential travel restrictions with the United States until November 21st, 2020," Blair said in his Tweet. "Our decisions will continue to be based on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe."
Travel between the U.S. and Canada by vehicles has been restricted since March. Canadians can travel by air into the U.S., however, they are required to quarantine for 14 days upon return to Canada.