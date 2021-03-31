U.S. Reps. Pete Stauber and Michelle Fischbach will host a roundtable on the U.S.-Canada border at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Backus Community Center.
The federal lawmakers will be joined virtually by Canadian Member of Parliament Marcus Powlowski to discuss the impact the one-year border closure has taken on the communities they represent.
The event is open to the public. CDC guidelines will be followed throughout the event.
Entry to Canada has been restricted since March 18 to travel by people considered essential workers, in an effort to keep COVID-19 from traveling into the country.
Stauber, District 8, and Fischbach, District 7, in late February signed with U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, District 6, a letter urging the president to prioritize working with the Canadian government to increase the number of essential traveler exceptions to current border restrictions.
In addition, they urged the administration to establish a plan, guided by public health metrics, upon which the U.S.-Canada land border will be re-opened to non-essential travel.
In July, Stauber visited International Falls businesses impacted by the closure. He had just announced his appointment to serve on the Canada-United States Interparliamentary Group, which was created to exchange information and promote better understanding between U.S. and Canadian legislators on common programs and concerns.
Since late February Canada has implemented the following:
Those flying into Canada will need to take a COVID-19 test on arrival and wait up to three days in a hotel for the results before traveling further. Another test is required following a 14-day quarantine.
Those driving into Canada need to present a recent negative COVID-19 test at the border; Canadians could be fined or prosecuted for failing to do so, and foreigners denied entry.
Anyone entering the country is required to quarantine for 14 days, though truck drivers, emergency responders and other essential workers will be still exempt.
Canadian officials say they are trying to strike a balance between “a functioning society and controlling the virus,” as new highly contagious variants emerge and vaccinations are just rolling out.