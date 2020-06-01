The Rev. Jacob Quast is a dual citizen of the United States and Canada, so ministering to St. Paul Lutheran Church in International Falls and The Church of the Lutheran Hour, across the river in Fort Frances, has posed no great difficulty.
That was until mid March, when the U.S. and Canada each closed its border to all but workers deemed essential, and clergy have been deemed non-essential, he said.
"I have thus far been prevented from traveling to International Falls to work at my church there as I would have to quarantine for 14 days upon my arrival back into Canada," Quast said, adding he's in conversations with his Member of Parliament about receiving an extension to the travel prohibition.
As some Minnesota churches said May 25 they would open when a state order prohibiting it was still in place, he said it had not yet been determined whether St. Paul Lutheran would hold some sort of church service on Pentecostal Sunday. Since then, Gov. Tim Walz expanded his order to allow church services to begin under safety protocols and by restricting attendance to one-quarter of the building's capacity.
Should Quast receive an exemption from the Canadian government, he said he would be able to meet with congregational leaders to determine when the church could open and what protocols would be employed to ensure the safety of members of the congregation, as well as any visitors.
When asked about the impact of keeping church buildings closed to worship services about two months, he acknowledged "this has been a very trying time in the life of the church. While internet technology has allowed us to continue to hold limited services and Bible studies online, it is not a good long-term solution as God has meant for His people to meet together to receive His gifts of Word and Sacrament - something that cannot be done via the internet.
"We have been doing our very best to look out for one another during this time, as well as our friends and neighbors in our community," he continued. "Indeed, I have been delighted to learn of acts of loving kindness our members have shown to others during this time. Truly, the Spirit of Christ is still active within His church to respond to peoples' needs with the love of Jesus."
Until able to meet again on Sunday mornings at the church, Quast is leading worship services at 7 p.m. Wednesday evenings and 11 a.m. Sunday on the church's Facebook page: St. Paul Lutheran Church/The Church of the Lutheran Hour, and on YouTube at: Revjquast.