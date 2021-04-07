Frustration caused by the extended closure of the Canadian border to Americans was expressed before, during and after a roundtable held here Tuesday by U.S. Reps. Pete Stauber and Michelle Fischbach.
The border was closed due to COVID-19 to all but essential traffic in mid-March, with Canada Border Services Agency announcing extensions to the closure month after month. The latest extension by the Canadian government to the closure said the border will remain closed until at least April 21.
Fischbach and Stauber, representing Minnesota ‘s 7th and 8th congressional districts, said they would take what they heard Tuesday back to Washington. Stauber is a member of the Canada-United States Interparliamentary Group, created prior to the pandemic to exchange information and promote better understanding between U.S. and Canadian legislators on common programs and concerns. Stauber was appointed because a variety of industries within Minnesota, and Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District, rely heavily on traffic between Canada and the U.S.
Stories about the impact of the closure on businesses, families, economies and life in general along the border abounded on stage at Backus Community Center as well as in an audience of about 45 people.
On stage with the lawmakers were 10 people representing the impact of the closure along the border, with as far west as Roseau and far east as Grand Portage.
Canadian view
Attending virtually were members of Canadian Parliament Marcus Powlowski, who represents Thunderbay-Rainy River, and Dan Mazier, who represents western Manitoba areas.
They said Canadians and their communities are experiencing the same losses and hardships as a result of the closure. Mazier said he believed the restrictions to travel would be loosened and eventually lifted as more Americans and Canadians are vaccinated.
“I encourage Minnesota to encourage Biden to send more vaccines to Canada to speed up reopening the border with Canada,” Mazier said, noting the American vaccination rollout is outpacing Canada’s.
He also encouraged a developing a coordinated plan between the two nations to safely and gradually reopen the border.
Powlowski said, for Canada, the answer is going to be proof of vaccination.
“We are rapidly vaccinating vulnerable Canadians and a good deal of the population,” he said. “When we have Americans showing they are vaccinated with the vaccine, which greatly decreases the spread, we will open the border, because the benefits greatly outweigh the risks.”
Either way, both MPs said they, too, want the border opened, but said safety to Canadians is paramount.
The impacts
Many in the audience had their own stories, often surrounding family they have not seen and/or lake cabins they have not visited in more than a year.
One man said his cabin was just feet from Canadian border, adding he and his family normally travel from U.S. shore to the cabin without getting out elsewhere or talking to any one, other than the local Ontario game warden from time to time, he said.
He had the property loaded on the phone to show just how close his cabin is to being in the United States.
While he understands Canadians’ concerns about the roller coaster of positive cases the United States, and Minnesota, has experienced, and takes hope in those fears lessening as more vaccine is administered on both sides of the border. He said he was about five weeks past his second dose, he said.
With the Northwest Angle seeming to have the most dire impact, Lake of the Woods Tourism Director Joe Henry suggested an international travel corridor that could guide boats or vehicles through Canada and back into the United States and Minnesota’s most northern point, or even a GPS tracking to ensure no stopping in Canada.
Henry also urged the lawmakers to consider additional financial assistance for Northwest Angle businesses, who have suffered a larger loss of ability to do business.
Some asked Canadian officials to at the least set a date, so that reservations could be shifted, rather than monthly extensions that allow for no planning.
Paul Colson, an owner/operator outfitter on the Northwest Angle, said he planned to talk about how his sales tax collected in May, June, July totaled less than $3 last year.
Instead, he described the process it took for him to get to groceries while attending the roundtable, which required a negative test before returning home.
“As I sit here, I am thinking they’ve blown up my business and just took my home this morning,” he said, adding he’s about as connected to Canada as can be: his wife is Canadian, his kids have dual citizenship and his dog is from Canada.
“I cant get home tonight — there’s no ice to use, no water to use because we’re in meltdown,” he said, his voice growing tight with emotion. “That’s where I am at right now.”
Einarson said said the Falls airport has experienced a 90 percent reduction in business in the last 13 months, noting that in 2019 there were for 16,587 people enplaned; 2020 there were 5,489 people, and 45 percent of those passengers are Canadian.
Einarson said 90 percent of the revenue made at the airport is made in the 90 days of summer, with the vast majority of the traffic being Americans on their way to Canadian recreation and private property.
As people walked to their cars, some said they weren’t sure what was accomplished by the meeting, other than to raise awareness of the closure.
One man said he knows that none of the U.S. or Canadian officials taking part in the roundtable can open the border on their own, but he appreciated knowing at least they are talking about opening the border.