The Borderland Alano Club recently accepted a $400 donation from the International Falls Ruby’s Pantry Benevolence Fund.
The donation will be used in part to cover the purchase of new chairs and tables and a baby changing station that is much needed at the club, said Tracey Harmening, Borderland Alano Club board treasurer.
She said the members of the club are grateful for all the guests at Ruby’s Pantry who contribute to the benevolence fund.
The club at 410 Fifth Ave., International Falls, is a community center for addiction services rehabilitating alcoholics, drug abusers and compulsive gamblers. The mission statement is: "Saving Lives One Day at a Time by Providing a Safe, Chemically Free Environment, not exclusive to the Recovery Community."
The club is guided by the "12 Steps of Alcoholics Anonymous."
“The purpose of the 12 steps is to recover from compulsive, out-of-control behaviors and restore manageability and order to your life. It's a way of seeing that your behavior is only a symptom, a sort of 'check engine' light to discovering what's really going on under the hood," according to the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation
Club members testify that “I do love that ‘we’ all have a great sober place to go. It is a Bottom of Formwonderful setting for get-togethers and meetings.”
Walk-ins are welcome and the club is a good place for groups. Meetings are scheduled at different times daily on Sunday through Saturday. Schedules are posted on The Borderland Alano Club Facebook. The club board meets at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month.
Money for the benevolence fund is generated by using $2 of the $20 US cash donated for a share by each guest at Ruby's Pantry food distributions. Upon request, money from the fund is then distributed to nonprofit organizations or groups in the greater International Falls area.
Community members who have attended Ruby’s monthly distributions for in the past four years have donated more than $27,500 in response to requests to the benevolence committee. Guidelines for requesting funds can be obtained by calling Backus Community Center at 285-7225.
The next Ruby’s Pop-up Pantry distribution begins at 5 p.m. Monday at the Backus Community Center. Anyone who eats qualifies to participate.