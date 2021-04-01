Things are warming up quicker than expected in Borderland.
Despite a snowstorm Saturday morning reminding us winter isn’t quite gone yet, temperatures have been rising steadily over the past month.
These rising temperatures have the possibility of making the ice on area lakes vanish quicker than usual.
Every year, The Journal selects a group of people to poll for their prediction of the lake’s annual ice-out. This year, coaches from Falls and Littlefork-Big Falls High Schools and Rainy River Community College gave their guesses of when the waters of Rainy Lake will be ice free in 2021.
The ice is considered out on the first day a boat can travel from Rainy Lake’s Island View to Kettle Falls unimpeded by ice. The earliest recorded ice-out day is April 6, which occurred in 2012. Last year, May 1 marked the ice-out date.
There’s no grand prize to the person who either guesses the date correctly or lands closest to the actual date, other than year-long bragging rights.
The coaches were asked to give a date along with any reasoning behind their guesses.
Voyageur baseball coach Josh Koenig gave a sentimental reason for his guess of May 4, the latest of all the guesses brought forward.
“That’s my son Bryant’s birthday,” he explained.
The earliest guess belongs to Bronco girls’ hockey coach Michele McDonald, who chose the date of April 13.
“All in all, it’s just wishful thinking,” she said.
Voyageur women’s basketball and softball coach Dieter Humbert said his guess of April 15 was about symmetry.
“It fits nicely between April 14 and 16, and like a glass of water that is half-full or half-empty, the optimist always picks half-full,” he said. “I prefer to look at April 15 as more than half-right but yet not over committing.”
Viking girls’ basketball and baseball coach and L-BF Athletic Director Mason Imhof guessed April 18.
“That’s my wife’s birthday, plus I believe the ice is going to go out earlier than normal this year based off the weather we are having,” he said. “I also took the advice of people much smarter on the subject than me.”
Bronco boys’ basketball coach Don Rolando cited the weather as the reason behind his guess of April 24.
“The forecast has a bunch of days in the 50’s, so I think the ice will go fast,” he said.
Another “wild guess” came from Viking boys’ basketball coach Dave Westerman, who selected April 27.
“It just feels right to me,” he explained.