A mix of frustration and sadness was expressed this week by Borderland families longing to reunite with loved ones just miles away on the other side of Rainy River.
Since mid-March, the border between the United States and Canada has been closed to non-essential travel to slow the spread of COVID-19. For nearly three months, the closure has separated many families, causing them to miss important milestones and kept them apart in time of grief.
Canadian government officials this week announced beginning Tuesday, immediate family members of Canadian or permanent residents can now enter the country, as long as they don’t have COVID-19 or exhibit any signs or symptoms of the virus. Those who enter Canada will have to quarantine for 14 days and must stay in Canada for at least 15. See the box attached to this story for some facts outlined in the announcement.
“The government of Canada remains committed to protecting the health and safety of Canadians and reducing the spread of COVID-19 in Canada,” said a news release. “The government recognizes however that the temporary border measures put in place to fight the spread of COVID-19, while necessary, have created challenges for some families. The government has therefore been looking at ways to keep families together and support unity while respecting the need for continued vigilance and border measures at this time.”
The change will help some, but others said the quarantine stipulations aren’t feasible.
Edwards/Holden families
Pam Edwards, who lives in Fort Frances, but has family in International Falls, said being in quarantine for 14 days wouldn’t work for her family.
“At this point, unless it’s something critical, it wouldn’t be doable for my family to be together,” she said.
Since its initial closure, the date to reopen the U.S./Canada border has been extended twice. As of press time, the current closure is set to expire June 21, but a news source said officials of the two countries were considering extending the date into July.
“I hope it happens,” said Edwards. “But I can’t get my hopes up.”
Each time a closure has been extended, the announcement comes just a few days before the border was supposedly set to reopen. Edwards said if there were changes to the June date, she expects officials would likely announce it in the same fashion as the previous two.
“It’s hard to be so close, but not be able to just run and see my parents,” she said. “I miss my family.”
And they miss her.
Edward’s parents, Mike and Ann Holden, said the closure has caused them to miss birthday celebrations and other milestones in their grandchildren’s lives.
“Their Easter baskets are still ready for them,” Ann said of being separated from her grandchildren on the April 12 holiday. “Our grandson will graduate from eighth grade soon, and it doesn’t look like we’ll be able to attend.”
When the Fort Frances water tower comes into view for Ann, she said she is reminded how close, yet how far apart she is from her family.
“They live so close to that water tower,” she said of the Edwards family. “It’s three miles from our driveway to theirs, and we can’t see them.”
Edwards said she oftentimes feels overwhelmed with sadness.
“My family had a zoom meeting on my parent’s 45th wedding anniversary,” she said. “Seeing everyone was wonderful, but it almost made it too hard.”
Edwards said she can’t help but look to the future and feel uncertain about what life will be like in the weeks, months and years to come.
“Never in my lifetime I would have thought his border would be closed,” she said. “Now that it’s happened, I have anxiety about it happening again. We chose to live on the border because we want the best of both countries, I never thought I wouldn’t have access to one or the other... It makes you realize how much you truly love people.”
Mayfield/Mattson family
When Kristal Mayfield’s grandfather, who lives in Fort Frances, died a few weeks ago, the family couldn’t physically lean on each other while they grieved. In addition, COVID-19 not only kept the family apart in the wake of a death, but left them unable to hold a memorial service for Mayfield’s grandfather.
“The last three months have been a roller coaster,” Mayfield, of International Falls, said as she grew quiet while trying to quell the onset of emotions related to the separation from her parents and sister, who also live in Fort Frances. “We’re used to doing everything together.”
Mayfield’s mother, Diane Mattson, agreed the separation has been difficult, to say the least.
“We’re such a close-knit family,” she said. “My mother is in the nursing home in the Falls. What I wouldn’t give to do a window visit with her. I just hope she understands why I haven’t been able to go see her. It’s so hard.”
The family decided to get creative last month by piling into their boats and meeting for dinner on Rainy Lake. Those who live in the United States stayed on their side of the international waterway and those who live in Canada stayed on theirs. They were grateful, Mayfield said, just to be near everyone.
“I didn’t want to leave,” she said.
Mattson agreed.
“We made it special,” she said. “We packed our sandwiches and had Sunday dinner together. It didn’t matter that it was only bologna sandwiches, it was perfect.”
Firth family
When Ashley Firth first talked to The Journal in May, the Falls resident appeared exhausted over efforts to get her then-fiance, Ethan Firth of Fort Frances, the ability to cross the border.
Not only is the mother of two young girls balancing parenting with a full time job at Rainy Lake Medical Center, she is 22 weeks pregnant with twins.
“I did everything I could to get him over here,” Ashley said. “It seemed everywhere I asked for help came up at a dead end... But I didn’t give up.”
Fortunately, exceptions were made to reunite the couple under special circumstances. And with so many unknowns surrounding the global pandemic, the pair decided to make their union official to eliminate future border crossing-related challenges.
“We’ve wanted to get married for a long time, but a lot of stuff has happened in each of our lives that has taken priority,” Ashley said of their 8-year relationship. “For us, we were together and knew we’d always be together, and that was enough, at the time.”
After a June 4 ceremony overlooking Rainy Lake, a marriage certificate added the final document needed for Ethan’s immigration paperwork.
“It feels so good to finally call him my husband,” Ashley said as the sound of Ethan working on the nursery could be heard in the background.
Ashley said she believes things happen for a reason and looks at the situation as the push the couple needed to finally say their vows.
“When I was standing there, holding his hands, it was surreal for me,” she said. “To me, marriage wasn’t a big thing, it was a legal issue. But finally doing it before the eyes of God and having our children there was really important to me.”
Cann/Witherspoon family
Smiling faces in photos posted to Facebook showed the joy behind a reunion between Stacey Cann, her sons and her parents late last month.
Cann, who lives in International Falls, has always been told by border agents that entry into Canada couldn’t be denied to her because of her citizenship. Still, Cann said she’d experienced hurdles while trying to visit her parents in Fort Frances.
“One time, I was flagged because I hadn’t been in quarantine for 14 days,” she said. “Each time is different and the rules are changing constantly.”
Cann’s mother was last year diagnosed with lung and colon cancer and given 6-12 months to live. Each visit with between the two is precious and necessary.
“She’s really failing,” Cann said, noting she doesn’t want to abuse any border-crossing privileges, but wants to be with her mother as much as possible.
She said one of her biggest concerns is not timing visits appropriately and not being able to be with her mother when she needs it most.
“I don’t want to challenge quarantine plan requirements,” she said. “This last time I went to visit, they allowed my boys to come, too. It was really special. My mother was so excited.”
Cann said she waits two weeks in between visits for safety reasons, but said it isn’t enough.
“I used to go at least once a week and now I don’t do that,” she said. “Adding another week is a big deal. It’s hard for us, for so many people.”