The International Day of Pink is when communities around the world unite in celebrating diversity and raising awareness to stop homophobia, transphobia, and bullying that targets LGBTQ2 people and those from other equity-seeking groups.
This year, Borderland Pride and local communities will observe the Day of Pink under the unique constraints of social distancing, and when many of the community’s most vulnerable are feeling isolated, alone, and uncertain about the future, said a new release from the organization.
Borderland Pride members invite all area residents to decorate their homes, windows, and buildings in pink from April 6 to 10 to show solidarity against bullying, violence, and discrimination, and to celebrate the diversity of those who live here.
"Families who decorate their homes or who wear pink on Wednesday, April 8, are encouraged to email a photo to BorderlandPride@gmail.com," said the release. "We will feature all photos on our social media and select one family to receive a gift certificate for a meal from a local restaurant that offers delivery."