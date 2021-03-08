International Women's Day was recognized Monday in Borderland with an informal gathering at Smokey Bear Park.
Several women and advocates for women addressed a crowd of about 50 people about the importance of celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.
Ashley Hall, who helped organize the gathering, gave a personal testimony on what they day meant to her.
"I've gone through some things personally where I've felt uncomfortable in rooms, I've been spoken over, I've had men attack me for a lack of a better word, and this was in the last couple of months," she said. "So when International Women's Day came up, and the theme is Choose the Challenge, I thought what more perfect timing for this."
Sharing a glimpse of her experiences on social media prior to Monday's gathering inspired women from all over Koochiching County to reach out to Hall to share their stories, she said.
"It's heartbreaking and it's maddening," she said. "It's 2021 and this is still going on, but I do believe we can change it and make a difference... I feel like there's hope."
Rep. Rob Ecklund agreed.
Growing emotional, Ecklund said he celebrates the strong women in his family, his community and those he serves with in the legislature.
"There's no doubt there's been incredible progress toward gender equity goals," he said. "It's important to recognize none of it magically happened on its own... It wouldn't have been possible without efforts like today's gathering."