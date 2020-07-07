Brad Krasaway has been named director of operations for Rainy River Community College.
A news release from the college said the position was created to serve as the leader of RRCC’s non-instructional departments, connect with the community, and work with other Northeast Higher Education District, or NHED, colleges on district initiatives.
Academic leadership for RRCC will be provided at a district level and efforts will align with Krasaway to ensure continuity of services college wide.
“I am very excited that Mr. Krasaway is stepping into this role,” said Dr. Michael Raich, interim NHED president. “Brad is a student-centered leader who has been deeply committed to the success of Rainy River for the past 11 years. I look forward to working with him to advance the important mission of Rainy River Community College.”
RRCC’s current provost, Dr. Roxanne Kelly, announced her retirement effective September 2020, which prompted the formation of the new leadership structure.
Rainy River Community College, located in International Falls, is a member of the Northeast Higher Education District and the Minnesota State system.