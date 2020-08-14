The International Falls City Council Monday is expected to appoint Brian Briggs to fill out until Dec. 31 the remainder of a 4-year term now vacant with the resignation of At-large Councilor Chelsea Nelson.
Briggs has served on the council previously, representing the East Ward from 2015-2018; in the at-large position from 1999-2005' and representing the West Ward from 1997-1999.
The council agreed to consider the appointment in an emergency meeting Thursday.
Nelson resigned, effective Aug. 10, from the position because she has moved from the city limits.
The city's charter calls for an appointment to be made when a resignation occurs mid-term.
A resolution to be offered to the council Monday states the council needs to make the appointment "with all due speed to effectively establish policy and make timely decisions on projects and other matters of importance to the efficient operation of the city."
Candidates Mike Holden and Pete Kalar will face off for the at-large seat in the Nov. 3 election.