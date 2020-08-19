Koochiching County residents should watch for the 2020 Bridge to Health Survey in their mailboxes beginning later this month.
The survey, which has been conducted every five years since 1995, seeks to answer the all-important question: “How healthy is the northland?”
Surveys are being sent to randomly selected households in Koochiching, Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Lake, Pine and St. Louis Counties in Minnesota, and Douglas County, Wis. Results will be available in March of 2021.
The comprehensive survey includes questions related to physical and mental health, nutrition, exercise, tobacco and alcohol use, dental care, insurance coverage, access to care, access to internet, social connection and belonging, and COVID-19 impact.
Derek Foss, Koochiching County Public Health supervisor, said the survey provides valuable information that can be used to assist communities in a variety of ways, and encouraged people to complete it for the benefit of the community.
"The Bridge to Health Survey is a great asset to local communities," he said. "It gives insight into what the needs are in the community so we can tailor programming to address these health needs."
In addition, he said the results of the survey are a "valuable tool to use in the development of Community Health Improvement Plans, and gives us accurate and current data which can assist in bringing grant dollars into the community for many organizations."
Foss said it's important complete the survey.
"The more people that participate in this survey in Koochiching County, the more accurate and valuable the data will be," he said.
Generations Health Care Initiatives, which is coordinate the survey, cited a local example of the use of the data collected in the survey: In International Falls, the Rainy Lake Medical Center utilized data from the survey to obtain grant funding for planning the Rural Health Clinic.
More information about the 2020 Bridge to Health Survey can be found at BridgeToHealthSurvey.org including reports from past surveys.
About the effort
More than 50 organizations in eight northern Minnesota counties, along with one in Wisconsin, have joined together to conduct the survey
Sponsoring organizations include local hospitals, clinics, community health centers, mental health centers, public health agencies, the Minnesota Department of Health Statewide Health Improvement Program, community non-profit organizations, foundations, health plans, and educational institutions.
“The information that is learned through this survey has led to many positive changes being made, so it’s important and worthwhile for the households that are randomly selected to receive the survey take the time to complete it,” said Mary Rapps, survey co-chair and executive director of Generations Health Care Initiatives. “All individual survey responses are kept confidential and the aggregate data is used by health organizations across our region to improve the health of area residents.”
Other examples of how organizations have used information gathered during past surveys include:
- In Duluth, the survey identified the need for fresh food in the Hillside neighborhood; a Farmer’s Market has since been established to meet that need. Likewise, in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, local data aided in planning and funding the Fair Food Access Campaign.
- In Carlton County, information gained through the survey was used to motivate worksites to make changes to improve employee health and well-being.
- The Duluth Area Family YMCA utilized data from the survey to secure grant funding to provide food access and nutrition education to local school districts, resulting in the distribution of over 30,000 healthy meals to local families over the past two and half years.
- In Douglas County, Wisconsin, the survey revealed high rates of uninsured people, demonstrating the need for a community health center. The Lake Superior Community Health Center later opened a site in Superior.
- In Hibbing, the Chemical Health Advisory Committee used data to direct its alcohol prevention work.
- Local hospitals used the data to evaluate existing programs and identify health improvement opportunities, such as improving cancer and cardiac preventive screenings.
This year’s survey is being conducted by Wilder Research.