Koochiching County residents have begun finding the 2020 Bridge to Health Survey in their mailboxes.
Koochiching County Public Health officials urge residents to complete the survey, because it helps determine what kinds of programs and grant funding is needed in the community. The more people that participate in the survey in Koochiching County, the more accurate and valuable the data will be, according to county officials.
The survey, which has been conducted every five years since 1995, seeks to answer the all-important question: “How healthy is the northland?”
Generations Health Care Initiatives, which coordinates the survey, cited a local example of the use of the data collected in the survey: In International Falls, the Rainy Lake Medical Center utilized data from the survey to obtain grant funding for planning the Rural Health Clinic.