Mayor Harley Droba, elected to his first full term in November, launched a new recognition he plans to award annually.
Droba presented a "Mayor's Key" to Brian Briggs, who has represented the East, West, and At-large wards on the council, as well as served as mayor pro tem, local airport commissioner, Koochiching Economic Development Authority board member and on the local sewer district board.
Droba said he hoped Briggs would accept the recognition on behalf of all mentors in the community. Droba pointed to several people he considered mentors, including Briggs.
The recognition, he said, will be awarded annually to individual residents and organizations who have been pivotal to growth and enhancement of International Falls.
Later in the meeting, council members and staff credited Briggs for his public service over the years.
The council also Monday reviewed a five-year capital improvement plan that runs from 2021-25, listing resurfacing and reconstruction road projects, parking lot repairs, crack sealing, watermain and sanitary and storm sewer projects. Also listed is painting of Smokey Bear, light poles, and the water tower.
Public Works Director Ted Brokaw presented the plan, adding he will be ready to seek bids for local roads at the end of the month.
Brokaw noted that the plan is funding dependent, urging the council to continue to put more money into the city's infrastructure.
Not only are road improvements needed, but he said the infrastructure below many of the city's roads is in very tough shape. That drives the timing on some of the projects, he said explaining that fixing the problems underground should be done before fixing the streets above them.
The council agreed to abolish the Police Civil Service Commission, following a recommendation by the commission Chair Pete Kalar.
In a letter to the council, Kalar said the commission has been served well by fine volunteers dedicated to taking on an important job. However, he said, the police officers now must be certified by the state to hold a position, as opposed to being hired, untrained. The civil service process can be cumbersome in getting candidates into the jobs.
He suggested hiring police officers using the same procedures as any other city position.
The council accepted a conditional use permit recommendation from the Planning Commission, and approved a massage therapy license for Hollie Bahr, who will be allowed to operate a home occupation at 701 Seventh Street.
City Attorney Steve Shermoen provided the council an update on blight enforcement, adding that in the next two weeks all pending cases will be in court. He added that next Tuesday, 35 city cases would be before a retired judge all in one day.
Meanwhile, the council agreed to allow city crews to create three large snow piles in Smokey Bear Park, as brought to the table by International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce President Tricia Heibel.
Heibel told he council a resident who took part in the sculptures in the park last year during Icebox Days had asked if he could do them again.