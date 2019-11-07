Veterans will soon be in area schools educating students about Veterans Day and what the annual observance means.
But it isn’t just the students who need continued education on the men and women who have served in the military, it’s veterans themselves and their families on what services are available to them.
As Veterans Day is recognized across the nation Monday, The Journal this week touched base with officials at the Koochiching County Veteran’s Service Office, who said of the estimated 1,100 to 1,700 veterans living in the county, they only manage about 800 active files.
“There are benefits families may be unaware of and they should be thinking about,” said Mark Lessard, veteran’s service officer. “If you’re a veteran or a family member of a veteran, and you’ve never been in this office, you should call and schedule an appointment to talk about benefits.”
Family involvement can be a big component of helping veterans, Lessard said, adding a lot of information and paperwork can be involved in various processes.
“It can help to have a family member accompany veterans to our office,” he said. “It’s an extra set of ears for instructions, conversations about benefits... It just adds to the information we are providing people who visit us... Our best results come when a veteran has someone with them.”
Carissa MacLean, Assistant VSO, said the office staff serve as a guide.
“We know the paperwork that has to be submitted,” she said. “We are trained in the process and we try to make it as simple for the veteran as possible. It can be daunting when you look at the amount of paper they need to sign...We help ease that.”
With the hope of reaching more of the county’s veterans, MacLean said plans are in the works to expand the VSO office and services it offers.
“At the beginning of the new year, we plan to offer more services,” she said.
Those services could include a tele-medicine option to eliminate some travel veterans have to do for appointments.
“Travel is a huge barrier,” Lessard said of traveling more than 100 miles to the nearest Veteran’s Affairs facility. “Adding the (tele-medicine) service will hopefully help with access to care our veterans need.”
Plans for an open house at the 407 Third Street VSO office are in the works and The Journal will provide more information on details when they are available.
To reach the VSO office, call 218-283-1179.