BIG FALLS — What could be better than a library that comes to you?
The Arrowhead Library System has provided Bookmobile service to northeastern Minnesota residents for more than 50 years. The signature Bookmobile got a facelift this summer– a new truck with additional space, a nifty built-in generator for heating and air conditioning, wifi and LED lighting.
It hit the road in June.
On Monday, at a stop in Big Falls, Betty Parker waits at the bottom of the steps of the Bookmobile for driver Jim Spolarich to fill her tote bag with books. She’s been coming to the Bookmobile “for, it has to be at least 15 years,” she said. She particularly likes mysteries, and this week she requested some Marta Perry books.
“Ah, I forgot, you like those light mysteries.” Beth Morgan, Bookmobile clerk, said as she handed her another book, and reached back to grab her one more, titled, “Murder she Meowed.”
“Did you want to try a Richard Paul Evans? He’s pretty good, I think you’d like him,” Morgan said to her.
Parker isn’t too picky when it comes to books – she’ll read whatever is picked out for her, as long as it’s large print. She goes home with more than six books in her bag.
Many of the people who visit the Bookmobile are regulars. Morgan and Spolarich know their patrons well, and have become very good at anticipating which materials they will enjoy.
“There’s a lot of camaraderie,” Morgan said. “You definitely get to know their likes and dislikes.”
Many of the Bookmobile’s patrons are homeschool families and retired residents during the day, and parents with children come after school.
“You’re late!” Spolarich remarked to one regular who usually arrives right when the truck does.
One non-regular, Rose Jackson, signed up for a library card onboard the Bookmobile. Jackson grew up in the area but just recently moved back to Big Falls.
Perhaps she will soon be a regular, too. “I’m really excited about this,” she said about the Bookmobile program.
As Bookmobile clerk and driver, Morgan and Spolarich have been working Bookmobile routes together for quite some time.
“We are part-time, so we see each other every other week,” Morgan said.
Morgan was a stay at home mom who has 11 years of experience reading aloud to kids at the Babbitt Public Library as a volunteer and served on the library board. She has five kids now ranging in age from 10 to 25, and through this has learned the limit of books you can check out: “I did hit my limit at around 85.”
Spolarich is retired from the reservation center for Delta Airlines and used to drive a school bus. He describes driving the Bookmobile as, “just like driving a car,” and that it’s completely different from driving a school bus “because it’s quiet,” he said laughing.
“The biggest thing is loving books,” Morgan said of the position. For Spolarich, it’s suspense and thrillers, and for Morgan, historical fiction.
Services offered
The Bookmobile is stocked with more than 3,800 items. Many of the books on the Bookmobile have been published within the last two years.
“Everything on here is really pretty new, especially the fiction,” Morgan explained. “Obviously we have limited space, so we want to keep always getting new stuff.”
Not only does the Bookmobile offer a variety of books to patrons, but there are a plethora of DVDs, CDs, audiobooks and video games available to check out.
Since the Bookmobile can only hold a limited number of titles, patrons may request books to ensure that something they like will be there the next time the Bookmobile stops.
“Usually on every stop, we have someone who has requested something,” Spolarich said.
While on its routes, the Bookmobile is always managed by two staff members, a driver and a clerk.
When stopped, a large flag reading, “OPEN,” is stuck– when the weather allows– on the front of the Bookmobile.
The new Bookmobile was manufactured by Farber Specialty Vehicles of Ohio. The new vehicle features exterior graphics highlighting scenes from northeastern Minnesota. The prior Bookmobile had been in service for more than 11 years, driven in excess of 400,000 miles, and was about four feet shorter than the new one.
The Bookmobile visits towns that don’t have a library within city limits on a tri-weekly schedule, and stops at more than 60 area locations year round. The Arrowhead Library System serves Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Lake of the Woods and St. Louis counties.
It stops in each place for about 30 to 45 minutes.
Locally, the Bookmobile serves Littlefork, Big Falls, Gemmel, Mizpah and Northome on a Monday rotation, and Crane Lake, Orr and Kabetogama on a Thursday rotation.
For those who don’t have access to a local library and are unable to stop at the Bookmobile, ALS also offers a Mail-A-Book service, in which patrons select books from a catalog, and the postage there and back is covered free of charge.
Morgan encourages anyone who has not experienced the Bookmobile and its services to do so. “We really want everyone to utilize it,” she said.
For more information or to view the entire schedule of Bookmobile stops, visit https://www.alslib.info/services/bookmobile/.