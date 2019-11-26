Kathryn O’Connor is back in town after more than 40 years away – and she’s bringing her passion for food to what she describes as an otherwise “meat and potatoes” centric menu in her new role as events coordinator at Backus Community Center.
O’Connor grew up in International Falls, graduating from Rainy River Community College in 1973, but has not been back in the area for more than a short visit since then.
She considers the events coordinator role at Backus a perfect fit for her.
“This is the only position in the Falls that someone could’ve offered me that would’ve made me consider coming back for more than just a visit,” she said.
In her time away from the area, she studied dietetics at St. Catherine’s, and hospitality at the University of Minnesota, ran a catering business in Colorado, traveled through Southeast Asia discovering new foods, and managed a bed and breakfast in Anchorage, Alaska.
Through these experiences, she discovered her passion: helping others cultivate fond memories through food.
“Food is a fluid art – and that’s how we record our memories the best, when all of our senses are brought into it,” she said.
This passion is bringing her back to Backus in her hometown, and will help her in her new role as the events coordinator at Backus.
“It’s all about attention to details,” she said.
O’Connor will be in charge of managing and working events, overseeing the concession stand and cash bar, and working to expand event offerings at Backus.
She plans to work on updating the menus offered for events at Backus, as well as enhancing the visual appeal of event layouts and supporting organizations in town that want to host more creative, out of the ordinary events, she said.
She is excited to be back in the area especially since it allows her to work close to family, she said. Many locals may know her as Ron and Jessie Laurion’s daughter.
“It’s nice to walk into a room, and even though I haven’t lived here in 45 years, people recognize me because of my family,” she said.
One of her main goals with her time at Backus is getting to know people in town again.
She hopes to engage with other people who like her, grew up in the Falls, left, and are now back in their retirement. People like this have a lot to bring back with them to the community, she said, including new tastes in food.
O’Connor hopes to harness their experiences and preferences from other states or other countries in order to provide “ a break from the usual,” she said.
“I am happy to be back home for a longer period of time. I’ve been back home for a week here and a week there, but now I’m here to stay for a while,” said O’Connor.
She is excited to dive into her new role.
Other staffing changes
Robin Bjorkquist, the previous event coordinator, has returned to Backus as an administrative assistant. “I worked for a great local office for a few months, but my heart belongs to Backus,” said Bjorkquist.
“I’m happy to be back working with volunteers and doing more of the administrative work that goes along with all the programs and happenings here,” she said.
Backus officials are also happy to announce the return of Rick DeBenedet to the kitchen staff. Due to health reasons, DeBenedet had stepped down as head cook, but now fully recovered, is ready to return. “I’m happy to cook at Backus again, said he said.
“It’s a great group of people to work with,” he added.
Backus employs a total of 15 full- and part-time employees with a full-time equivalency of 5.5 employees.