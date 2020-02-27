Residents and businesses in portions of Koochiching and St. Louis counties will benefit from a Border to Border broadband grant awarded to Paul Bunyan Communications from the state.
The grant will allow for the expansion of the company’s fiber optic services to portions of the two counties, said Paul Bunyan Communications staff in a news release.
Paul Bunyan Communications expects to develop the expansion plans later this year and will contact locations along the upcoming expansion routes either late this fall or next spring. The entire project will be completed by June 30, 2022, said the news release. Maps showing the locations of the expansion project should be updated in the next few days at https://paulbunyan.net/gigazone/availability-map/
The cooperative will begin expansion construction late this year and continue into 2021. The all-fiber optic project will pass a minimum of 1,100 locations in portions of the two counties. The project is estimated to cost $5.68 million, with the state’s Border to Border grant contributing $2.35 million, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board grant contributing $802,700, and Paul Bunyan Communications investing $2.5 million.
In support of the grant, Koochiching County will contribute $26,000 toward the portion of the project within the county, and Morcom Township in St. Louis County, will contribute $10,000 toward the project within the township.
“This is huge for our region,” said Rep. Rob Ecklund, who represents District 3A, which covers the area. “Access to quality broadband service is vital to so many different facets of life including health care, education, business, and recreation. It is why I co-authored the bill to fund the Border to Border Grant Program in 2020 and introduced legislation to allocate another $30 million for the program in 2021.”
Ecklund said he applauded all those involved with supporting the effort to secure this grant “so we can keep our rural communities thriving and vibrant.”
Gary Johnson, Paul Bunyan Communications CEO/general manager, said the assistance of the state, Koochiching County, Morcom Township, IRRRB, and Koochiching Technology Initiative were instrumental in building community support for the grant application to make this project a reality.
“We are excited to continue our expansion efforts to provide access to broadband Internet speeds to those without it in our region,” Johnson said. “Our cooperative has a long history of expanding our network to underserved areas but it has become increasingly challenging to go it alone without grant support.”
Not only will these areas get broadband access, they will go from slow satellite or dial-up internet to speeds of up to a gigabit per second and become part of one of the largest rural gigabit networks in the country, he said.
Jim Yount, a member of the Koochiching Technology Initiative, said KTI volunteers who founded the community initiative in 2018 are excited the effort is bearing fruit.
“This project will provide broadband internet to roughly half of the population of Koochiching County that currently does not receive broadband internet, which Minnesota defines as 25 Mbps down and 3 Mbps up, with a 2026 goal of 100 Mbps/20 Mbps,” Yount said.
He called Paul Bunyan Communications “a great partner in achieving this expansion of modern internet services to our community, with special thanks to Steve Howard.”
“Koochiching County deserves special thanks for its support, which helped this proposal rise to the top among stiff competition for Minnesota state broadband funding.”
KTI was established to leverage technology and internet tools “for a thriving future in Koochiching County and Kabetogama.” Members of the KTI steering committee Harley Droba, Ted Saxton, and Yount.
Steve Howard, Paul Bunyan Communications information technology and development manager, said the project will have an incredible impact on people’s lives.
“Employees will be able to work from home, students will have access to educational resources, and seniors will be able to stay in their homes longer with telemedicine.” he said. “The leadership shown in supporting this project through local efforts of many at KTI and Morcom Township was impressive. It is that local support that is essential in getting our grant selected in a highly competitive process.”