Activity continues in the International Falls business park after action taken by the Koochiching Economic Development Authority this week.
The board agreed to allow KEDA Director Paul Nevanen, Chairperson Allen Rasmussen, and International Falls’ Attorney Steve Shermoen to finalize a developer’s agreement with Nick Lagen and Kirk Lindberg of L&L Contractors that allows them to purchase two lots on the south side of 22nd Street.
“We got all the information from Kelly Meyers (city building official and zoning administrator),” Lindberg said. “”We’re going to review it and make sure we have enough space... We’re getting our quotes together and come up with a good plan that’s a good fit for us.”
The young entrepreneurs started their business about four to five years ago on a part-time basis, and have since grown to fulltime with two additional employees.
Lindberg said they hope to do more commercial work with more employees and need space to grow.
In addition, the board agreed to allow Nevanen, Shermoen, Lagen and Lindberg to start negotiations for the men to clear addition lots on 22nd street and bring back a final agreement.
Nevanen praised the investment Lagen and Lindberg are creating by adding jobs and contributing to the tax base.
Cold weather testing
Two test groups scheduled for the end of March and early April have canceled, due to corporate travel restrictions implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our test season is effectively over,” Nevanen said, adding he will provide final numbers at a future meeting.