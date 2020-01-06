In the cold of January 1981, hardy Icebox of the Nation residents set in motion a festival, Icebox Days, that’s now entering its 40th year.
Through the decades, the Icebox Days button has always been a mainstay of this fabled winter festival in Minnesota’s northern borderland.
For 2020, the International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce has chosen a throwback to the original 1981 button design – featuring its iconic icicle-encased blue icebox.
“To mark the milestone 40th Icebox Days, we wanted to honor the original button and the people who began it all,” said Tricia Heibel, chamber president, in a news release.
Designs and materials used have changed over the years. Some have been wood, metal or felt. A few buttons have featured thermometers or famous “Frostbite Falls” characters, while others carried snowmen, beaver, under-dressed runners or voyageurs.
Throughout the decades, Icebox Day buttons have been as much a part of the festival as the Freeze Yer Gizzard Blizzard Run and the original Smoosh races.
The official 2020 Icebox Days button can be purchased for $5 at the chamber office, City Drug, Coffee Landing and Forestland Sales & Service. A limited run of 500 buttons are minted. They are on sale now through Jan. 19.
Every button purchase includes entry into a drawing to be held at the chamber office Jan. 20 for three separate $100 Chamber Dollars prizes. Winners will be contacted and posted on chamber website and social media.
The public is also welcome to view the chamber’s collection of all 40 Icebox Day buttons in “The First 40 Years of Icebox Days” exhibit, presented by Koochiching County Museums and open at Backus Community Center from 5-7:30 p.m. Jan. 17, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 18. .
"We hope everyone comes out for the fun of Icebox Days, and don’t forget to button up," Heibel said.
For more on the 2020 Icebox Days schedule, the Freeze Yer Gizzard Blizzard runs and all the fun, visit www.IceboxDays.com or call 218-283-9400.