This festive season, or simply the holidays, is a time for gathering and celebrating with family and friends, gift-giving, reflection and thanks. To commemorate this time of year, the U.S. Census Bureau presents the following holiday-related facts and figures from its collection of statistics.
The following facts are made possible by the invaluable responses to the Census Bureau’s surveys. We appreciate the public’s cooperation as we continuously measure America’s people, places and economy.
Did You Know?
- $19.4 billion - The estimated retail sales for the nation’s department stores in December 2018, a decrease of 4.3 percent from December of the previous year. Source: Monthly Retail Trade Survey
- 18.2 percent - The estimated percentage of 2018 total jewelry store sales that occurred in December.
- 12.5 percent - The estimated percentage that December sales accounted for of total hobby, toy and game store sales in 2018. Source: Monthly Retail Trade Survey
- $67.7 billion - The estimated value of retail sales by electronic shopping and mail-order houses in December 2018, the highest estimated total for any month last year. Source: Monthly Retail Trade Survey
- $20.0 billion - The fourth quarter 2018 seasonally adjusted after-tax profits for retail trade corporations with assets of $50 million and over, down $3.4 billion from the third quarter of 2018. Source: Quarterly Financial Report
- $1.9 billion - The value of U.S. imports of Christmas ornaments from China for 2018. China led the way with 92.7 percent of the U.S. total imports of Christmas ornaments. Source: International Trade Statistics, Harmonized System Codes 9505.10
- $499.4 million - The value of U.S. imports of Christmas tree lights for 2018. China led the way with 76.0 percent of the total U.S. imports of Christmas tree lights. Source: International Trade Statistics, Harmonized System Code 9405.30
- 557 - The number of establishments nationwide that primarily produced dolls, toys and games in 2016, a decrease of 15 establishments from 2015 (572); they employed 6,311 workers in the pay period including March 12, a decrease of 83 employees from 2015 (6,394). California led the nation with 96 establishments. Source: 2016 County Business Patterns
- $511.3 million - The value of U.S. imports of tapered candles in 2018. Most of these came from Vietnam, representing more than 43.1 percent of America’s imported tapered candles, followed by Canada with more than 19.0 percent. Source: International Trade Statistics, Harmonized System Code 3406
Holiday Names
- There are many holiday-sounding places in the U.S. For example, more than a dozen places have Holly in their names, including: Mount Holly, N.C. (population 16,135) and Holly Springs, Miss. (7,652);
- There’s also Snowflake, Ariz. (5,858); Santa Claus, Ind. (2,410); North Pole, Alaska (2,113); Noel, Mo. (1,833);
- And — if you know about reindeer — Dasher, Ga. (1,004), and Rudolph, Wis. (422). There is also Unity, Ore. (68).
Source: Vintage 2018 Population Estimates