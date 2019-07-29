The Rainy Lake Community Orchestra will host its annual summer string camp in August and is seeking musicians.
The first rehearsals will be held Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Ranier Community Building. Registration is not required.
The summer string camp culminates in a free concert, open to the public, at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Ranier Community Building. A free will offering will be accepted.
The Rainy Lake Sinfonia, which includes youth and less experienced players, rehearses from 4-5- p.m. each day, Sunday through Thursday.
The Rainy Lake Orchestra, adult and advanced students, practice from 5:30-7 p.m. each day.
This year, professional musicians will come from Chicago, the Minneapolis and St. Cloud area, North Carolina, and Winnipeg to share their expertise and experience.
Area string musicians are welcome to attend practices and to join in activities at Camp Idlewood, County Road 20, east of International Falls. Activities include individual lessons and group practices.
This year's event features guest soloist Kristen Sampson, a New York City opera singer. Sampson, who performs worldwide, is currently performing in Hungary.
For more information, contact John Faith at 218-330-4687 or Margaret Sedgwick 807-275-9663
The camp is funded in part by a grant from the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council, which comes from the constitutionally dedicated funding source for the arts, established when Minnesota voters approved the Legacy Amendment in 2008. Locally, the city of Ranier, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Rainy Lake Orchestra and Friends of RLCO have also assisted.