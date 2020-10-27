What began as a project to boost school spirit has turned into a campaign that organizers are hopeful can include the entire community.
BethAnne Slatinski, Planning and Implementation Grant coordinator of Koochiching Area Prevention in Education, or KAPE, said the campaign, “What Can We Be?” started with an email she sent to about 30 students asking what they want and what they need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everything was COVID related,” Slatinski said of student responses. “They want their normal lives back, they want COVID to be gone, they want to be around their friends and family.”
Wanting to visualize some of the responses, Slatinski put up a poster board in her Falls High School classroom displaying different words describing what students and staff can be as the pandemic progresses. Words like brave, cheerful, helpful and empathetic filled the board.
“These kids are coming up with words of what they want to be and what they want others to be,” Slatinski said. “They truly are resilient and come in with the best attitude... We decided to take these words, cut them out and put them around the school.”
But Slatinski said she and others can do more.
“As adults, as people in these kid's lives, this is our time to hustle,” she said. “Whatever we can do for our kids right now, we need to be doing... I realized we need to get this out to our community.”
Slatinski is urging community members who may have ideas on what can be done for kids to reach out to her at bslatinski@isd361.org.
“We need to support kids now more than ever,” she said. “I think we can get really creative with this.”
Stay in school
While Slatinski discussed the campaign, she often stressed students' desire to be in school.
Mitchell Erickson, a freshman at FHS, confirmed he and his peers want to be in the classroom.
"Everyone wants to attend school," he said. "Kids wear their masks, even if they hate it, and we're pretty good at social distancing... We try to stay united by doing our part and working together."
At Falls High School, students attend in-person classes under a hybrid model. The student body is split into two groups, each group attends in-person classes two days a week and participates via Zoom the other three days each week. No students are in-person on Wednesdays.
"We'd rather be in school rather than hybrid," Erickson said. "Those two days we're allowed in school, we're really grateful for that."
School officials are hopeful the hybrid model can continue. Superintendent Kevin Grover, during a special meeting of the Falls School Board Monday, said district officials continue to monitor local cases of COVID-19, and reported the 14-day count for Koochiching County was at a point where no changes in learning models need to be made.
He was a little concerned last week, however.
When the board met Oct. 19, the county was approaching 30 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 14 days. According to state guidelines, 30 or more new cases in a two-week period could potentially push the high school into a full-time distance learning model.
“In the last five or six days... we've dropped off some of the higher numbers,” Grover said, adding that because of a lower population, just a few numbers can make a real impact in each direction.
On the same note, the superintendent reminded the board and community members to do their part to slow the spread of the virus and keep new-case numbers low.
“Hopefully, the public keeps doing what they need to do, and that includes all of us,” Grover said.