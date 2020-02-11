Valuable data about what kind of people may be interested in living in Koochiching County has been gained through the “Your Ticket Home” campaign.
The campaign was relaunched Dec. 13 by the Koochiching Economic Development Authority and concluded Jan. 10 with the awarding of a $500 Delta travel voucher to 1993 Falls High School graduate Charity (Helderman) Hopkins, who lives now in Oregon.
The campaign targeted people ages 20-40, and gathered data on 205 people who signed up for the voucher.
Among the information gathered through the campaign is about what respondents are looking for in a community, what kind of jobs people are seeking, their desired salary range, and whether they have they lived here before or visited Koochiching County as a tourist.
Surprisingly, said KEDA Director Paul Nevanen earlier, many people are seeking $30,000 or less annual salary, noting the county offers a lot of jobs that pay in that range. However, he said there are also those seeking $80,000 a year and more.
Most responding are interested in the county for its quality of life and family, which is not new information, he said. Education and cost of living are also important.
Nevanen said the numbers confirm that the campaign was on the right track.
Karley Mastin, Journal advertising director,handled marketing of the campaign and recently reported the results to the KEDA Board about the data gathered.
Occupations of participants were: No. 1 — retired, second — in the health profession, and third — teaching, she said.
Also, she noted that 65 percent of the participants had lived here before, 21 percent had vacationed here, and 12 percent had never been here.
She said 21 percent of participants are seeking a job that pays $90,000 per year, while the the second most popular choice was $30,000 a year or less, and coming in No. 3 was $50,000 to $60,000 annually.
Interest in the community was listed as: No. 1 — family; No. 2 — outdoors, No. 3 — quality of life, she reported.
She also said a majority of respondents were from Minnesota.
The contacts will be used to stay in contact with those participating in the campaign, and to reinforce that there are opportunities for people to locate here, or return to their hometown, she said.
Nevanen said the campaign has power to help the community stay in the minds of respondents. An earlier attempt years ago at the same campaign wasn’t as fruitful because of the lack of social media, he said.
Mastin noted that the KEDA can target people who clicked on the “purchase a business” item in the campaign when local businesses come up for sale.