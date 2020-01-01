A campaign to draw former residents back to their hometown and county seems to be working well, reports the director of Koochiching County’s lead economic development.
Koochiching Economic Development Authority Director Paul Nevanen told KEDA Board members Dec. 23 that the countywide Your Ticket Home campaign, relaunched by the KEDA Dec. 13, seems to be drawing interest. After just one week, 64 people had signed up, he said. Just two days later 94 people had signed up.
“I think that’s pretty impressive,” he said, explaining that means 94 people went to the website, filled out a questionnaire and entered a raffle for a $500 travel voucher.
The campaign, which targets people age 20-40, will gather information about who is signing up and what they are looking for in a community. He said data is about what kind of jobs people are seeking and what is their desired salary range, and have they lived here before or visited Koochiching County as a tourist.
Surprisingly, said Nevanen, most people are seeking $30,000 or less annual salary, noting the county offers a lot of jobs that pay in that range. However, he said there are also those seeking $80,000 a year and more.
He said most responding are interested in the county for its quality of life and family, which is not new information, he said. Education and cost of living are also important. Nevanen said the numbers confirm that the campaign is on the right track.
Ecklund urged Nevanen to visit with other communities, including Two Harbors, which have had some success with similar campaigns.
He also urged Nevanen to push cost of living and housing information, noting he pays $1,600 a month to rent a 546-square foot apartment in the Twin Cities area while serving as a state representative.
A lack of a quorum of board members at the regular meeting Dec. 23 didn’t stop three of the members from meeting to make recommendations to the board.
Without a quorum, Chair Allen Rasmussen, and board members Wade Pavleck and Rob Ecklund, could take no official action. The group, however, said it could make suggestions for action by the board when it meets for its next regular meeting. The group agreed with Pavleck, who urged that a quorum of the board meet prior to the end of the year to approve bills.
In other business, Nevanen said 10 projects with grants totaling $54,000 have been recommended by Koochiching Technology Initiative to the Blandin Foundation for funding. He added that 18 projects sought $90,000. The proposals came from across the county, and were a good mix of projects, he said.
Nevanen reported he recently attended a hemp conference, where more than 400 people discussed the many different industrial uses of the plant, which has very little THC and does not get people high.
He said his registration fee was paid by a man looking to invest in a hemp project in western Koochiching County.
The group did not discuss a proposal by member and Falls Mayor Harley Droba to establish an advisory group to assist the board in its work. Droba was absent from the meeting. Meanwhile, the group said the board needs to reappoint a member of the Falls City Council to replace former Mayor Bob Anderson on the KEDA Board. Droba was a member of the KEDA Board prior to his appointment as mayor to fill out Anderson’s term.
The board also agreed to a 2-year extension of an agreement with Koochco, that allows the KEDA to administer the program. Koochco is a private, non-profit gap financing agency. Its loans are meant to create and maintain permanent employment through the establishment of new businesses or the expansion of existing businesses in Koochiching County, said the KEDA website.