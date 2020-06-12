Secretary of State Steve Simon is urging Minnesotans to rise to the challenge to become poll workers, on the heels of serious issues with primary elections in other states.
"What happened in Georgia this week was a warning to Minnesota," he said in a statement. "Voters in many areas of the state found themselves waiting in line for multiple hours and faced with voting equipment difficulties, caused mostly by a shortage of poll workers. We saw similar problems in April, as the voters in Wisconsin’s primary were faced with no choice but to wait in long lines because there simply weren’t enough people to staff polling places."
Simon said COVID-19 concerns this year add to the election challenges.
"It’s no secret that our usual poll workers, some of whom have done outstanding work for decades, tend to be older," he said. "But this year, those friends and neighbors are the ones who are most susceptible to COVID-19. We need others to take their place. The polling places will be safe and clean, with masks, wipes, and hand sanitizer for every poll worker.
"The time to serve your community is now. If you're able, become a poll worker to keep elections fair, orderly, and secure for all. "
How?
Minnesota needs about 30,000 poll workers to work at over 3,000 polling places around the state. Individuals can apply from age 16, and some counties pay up to $20 per hour. Training for poll workers begins in mid-summer. Contact your local county elections office to sign up.
Absentee ballot?
Simon continues to encourage eligible Minnesota voters to apply for absentee ballots. He said 70, 617 Minnesotans have requested ballots as of June 11. Use the online absentee ballot request tool to be able to vote from home.
All eligible Minnesota voters may request an absentee ballot for the primary and general elections at mnvotes.org. The online application will ask for an e-mail address and an identification number, either a Minnesota-issued driver's license, Minnesota ID card, or last four digits of Social Security Number.
Check your voter registration status online. You can also register or update your voter registration online.