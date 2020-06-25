The filing period for federal, state and county offices closed June 2.
Should more than two candidates file in each race, a primary will be held Aug. 11, for which absentee voting begins June 26.
Successful candidates move on to the Nov. 3 general election, for which absentee voting begins Sept. 18.
The following people have filed for the positions with the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office:
Koochiching County
- Commissioner District 3: Brian McBride, incumbent; Terry Murray
- Commissioner District 5: Wayne Skoe, incumbent
- Soil and Water Supervisor District 2: George Aitchison, incumbent
- Soil and Water Supervisor District 3: Eldon Voigt Jr., incumbent
Minnesota
- Senator District 3: Christopher Hogan, Republican; Thomas Bakk, DFL, incumbent
- Representative District 3A: Thomas Manninen, Republican; Rob Ecklund, DFL, incumbent
United States
- U.S. senator: Kevin O'Connor, Liver Steinberg, John L. Breman, Bob "Again" Carney Jr., Cynthia Gail, Jason Lewis, James Reibestein, Steve Carlson, Ahmad R. Hassan, Paula Overby, Christopher Lovell Seymore Sr., and Tina Smith, incumbent.
- U.S. representative District 8: Judith Schwartzbacker; Pete Stauber, incumbent; Harry Robb Welty, and Quinn Nystrom.
Next filing period
The filing period for cities and school districts that do not conduct primaries, like those in Koochiching County, opens July 28 and closes at the end of Aug. 11.
Positions are up for election in November on the following governments:
International Falls City Council
- Mayor: Harley Droba incumbent
- At-large councilor: Chelsea Nelson incumbent
Ranier City Council
- Mayor: Dennis Wagner incumbent
- Two councilors: Todd Coulombe, Bob Dunbar incumbents
Littlefork City Council
- Two councilors: Sandy Heem, Loren Lehman incumbents
Big Falls City Council:
- Two councilor positions: Ken Warner, Ken Kennedy incumbents
International Falls School Board
- Four positions: Michelle Hebner, Mike Holden, Terry Murray and Roxanne Skogstad Ditsch
Littlefork-Big Falls School Board
- Three positions: Doug Franz, Kory Gustafson, Monte Nelson incumbents.