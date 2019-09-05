The Falls City Council Tuesday declared Sept. 16-22 CareerForce Week.
The official proclamation coincides with the International Falls WorkForce Center changing its name to CareerForce.
The change is part of a transition for Minnesota’s entire workforce system, bringing multiple partners under a single, unified CareerForce brand.
“The WorkForce is one of our best kept secrets,” Alysa Hackenmueller, career counselor, Northeast Minnesota Office of Job Training, told the council. “Very few people know what we do, who we are, what our purpose is.”
With that in mind, Hackenmueller said the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, or DEED, secured funding to research what people in the state think the WorkForce Center does.
“What came out of that... is the new name, CareerForce,” she said. “Across the state, we re-training our employees to provide more unified customer service, and we just really want to increase our efficiency and improve communication statewide.”
In addition to the name change is a new website, carrerforcemn.com, which aims to bring together all the services the organization provides in one area.
Hackenmueller said the council’s proclamation will allow the opportunity educate what CareerForce does and what services it can provide to job seekers and employers.
“We strive to serve businesses... we are here for job seekers and businesses,” she said.
City Administrator Ken Anderson said the city utilizes CareerForce services when seeking employees.
“We make all the applications available at CareerForce,” he said. “They’ve been very helpful and instrumental in assisting us in finding qualified employees to fill our vacancies.”
CareerForce will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 19 at CareerForce, 1501 Highway 71, room SC 128 in Rainy River Community College.