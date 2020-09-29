The Koochiching County Board this week passed three resolutions to distribute Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to local food programs, schools and for other COVID-19 related expenses.
Koochiching County earlier this year received about $1.6 million in CARES Act funding. The CARES Act was passed by Congress with overwhelming, bipartisan support and signed into law by Pres. Donald Trump on March 27. The CARES Act provides fast and direct economic assistance for American workers, families, and small businesses, and preserve jobs for American industries.
The board Tuesday agreed to fund the request of $74,587 to local food programs, with $55,757 going to Citizens for Backus AB and $18,830 to the Falls Hunger Coalition.
Ward Merrill, executive director at Backus Community Center, explained the money supports a record-breaking summer for the Summer Food Service Program, Community Cafe and the need for new equipment.
“Our summer lunch program went up 62 percent,” Merrill told commissioners Tuesday.
In its 11th summer, the program featured a to-go style setup and served 9,072 meals to children ages 0-18, and also clients of the Falls Hunger Coalition and Servants for Shelter.
In addition, 10,562 meals have been served through the Community Cafe since Jan. 1.
“This (program) took an explosive jump in March when we went to pick-up service,” Merrill said, adding dollars to support “these programs are critical.”
Merrill explained the receipt of CARES Act money will help fill a deficit left in funding from the International Falls City Council. He said the council has in the past given $55,000 to Backus, but reduced its contribution this year to $25,000.
“We need to do a bigger job of securing funding and searching for grants to make up that deficit,” Merrill said.
The money received Tuesday will also cover new freezer and refrigeration equipment due to increased demand at Backus.
The Falls Hunger Coalition was allocated $18,830 to support programs and a new commercial-grade freezer and refrigerator.
Director Ashley Hall told The Journal local food distribution efforts have increased and the CARES Act money will help cover the cost of delivery trucks bringing supplies to the area.
In addition, she said there was an increase in the Snack Pack Program over the summer.
Another $250,000 was distributed among local schools in Koochiching County.
Jenny Herman, Koochiching County administration director, said requests from schools exceeded what was allocated for education by the CARES Act committee.
“The committee had a lot of discussion about this,” she said, adding enrollment numbers and needs of each school determined how much each was awarded to the following:
- International Falls School District: $124,399
- South Koochiching – Rainy River School District, which includes Indus and Northome Schools: $71,895
- Littlefork-Big Falls School District: $42,365
- St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School” $11,340
The board also approved allocation of $22,395 to expenditures incurred at Koochiching County between Aug. 1-31.
Expenses included preparation for county employees to telework, personal protective equipment and administrative services related to the emergency response to COVID-19.