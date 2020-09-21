Another 16 Koochiching County businesses and non-profit organizations received grants in the third round of emergency funding received through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The Koochiching County CARES Committee in partnership with the Koochiching Economic Development Authority, recently awarded $83,859 to 16 businesses throughout the county:
- J2M Apparel Co.
- Picture Time Photography
- Loony's Brew LLC
- Jessica's Daycare
- Thunderbird Lodge
- Elks Lodge No. 1599
- Backus Community Center
- Spot On Pet Salon
- RLB, Inc.
- Ball's Riverside Dog Spa & Hotel LLC
- Northern Options For Women
- Servants of Shelter
- Hilltop Lodge
- HRA of Koochiching County
- United Way of Northeastern Minnesota
- Jourdan Family Diner
CARES grant funding is a federal program providing emergency funding to counties to help businesses cover expenses incurred due to business interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CARES Committee is made up of representatives throughout Koochiching County. So far, the committee has been able to grant $286,223 to small businesses and non-profits in Koochiching County. The committee plans to meet again on Oct. 1 to determine a fourth and final round of funding.
“The feedback we have received from distributing these funds is that it has made a huge difference during this unprecedented time," said KEDA Director Paul Nevanen. "I’m glad the county, KEDA office and cities of Koochiching were able to react fast and get funding to those in our communities who need it.”
The online application form can be found on the KEDA website homepage under “Koochiching County Relief Fund Application” or directly at https://www.businessupnorth.com/koochiching-county-relief-fund-application-questions/
Call the KEDA office at 218-283-8585, with application questions.