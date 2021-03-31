With the amount of research required to write historic fiction, local author Mary Casanova said she sometimes feels like she actually ‘time travels.’ In her newest novel, “Waterfall, Casanova takes her readers back to Rainy Lake in the early l920s, this time with a character named Trinity Baird, 21-year-old daughter of a wealthy family who summers on Rainy Lake.
“My earlier novels, ‘Frozen’ and ‘Ice-Out’,” Casanova said, “are young adult titles that ‘cross over’ to adult readers. Waterfall is marketed for adults, “but I expect it will be a crossover title to older teens, as well.”
Waterfall, her 39th book, represents how life is metaphorically like a river. “We float along,” said Casanova, “and then one day, circumstances suddenly change. Life is in tumult—death, divorce, physical or mental health issues—and we are upended, going over a waterfall, and held in its powerful current until it releases us or we find a way to swim free and move back into the flow of life again.”
Drawn to the ‘Roaring Twenties,” Casanova says the era surprisingly mirrors many issues we face today: prejudice toward minorities; distrust of newcomers and immigrants; a growing disparity between wealthy and common day people.
“Informed by historical figures, by the burgeoning growth of women’s rights in the early 20th century, and the complicated issue of mental illness and how ‘difficult’ women were silenced, Waterfall offers a compelling story of a young woman’s fight to find her way,” states the publisher, the University of Minnesota Press.
Casanova’s three Rainy Lake historic novels feature main characters each from different social backgrounds. Frozen explores the invisible elements of society in the early 1900s (16 year-old Sadie is the daughter of a prostitute found frozen in the snow.) Ice-Out is about 19 year-old Owen, operating his family’s creamery while struggling with ambition and temptations during Prohibition. Waterfall is about 21 year-old Trinity Baird’s return to her beloved island after her wealthy family has sent her away to an asylum.
“Trinity’s life is thrown into crisis and she struggles to find her way to wholeness again. Though this is a work of fiction, I was definitely inspired by a real person, Virginia French Roberts, who was an artist and part of the wealthy ‘lake elite.’
Casanova first came upon a photo of Virginia Roberts decades ago on her first writers’ retreat on Mallard Island, Rainy Lake. The island is operated by the Ernest C. Oberholtzer Foundation “as a place of inspiration, renewal and connection to the natural world.” It was on the wall in the study once occupied by Ober, as he was called; in the framed photo, Casanova wondered at the young tan, fit young woman on the edge of a diving platform. The young woman wore a 1920s style swimsuit and she had clearly not spent her time guarding her skin from the sun, as many other young women did in that time. This young woman was ready to jump into Rainy Lake in the middle of wilderness.
“She looked surprisingly out of step with her culture,” appearing independent, confident, athletic and outdoorsy, as opposed to the soft, demure woman of that day, who would be socially groomed to be predictable in her behavior, said Casanova.
“I felt drawn to her,” she said.
A few years passed before Casanova met Jim Hanson, whose family now owns Atsokan Island, as he was restoring the 50-foot boat “Virginia,” named after Virginia Roberts. After several visits to the island, Casanova began to better understand the island’s influence on a young woman like Virginia Roberts.
Virginia Roberts was life-long friends with Ernest Oberholtzer, who went on a scouting trip and paid $500 for the island on behalf of Virginia’s father, Major Roberts. The family started by camping on the island in 1913 when Virginia was a young teenager, and eventually built a lodge with a stone hearth, formal dining room, and kitchen with a massive copper hood, as well as several outlying cabins. The Roberts were known for their big birthday celebrations, drawing friends from across the country.
“For the sake of a good story,” Casanova said, “I take creative liberties while at the same time trying to reflect as many of the personalities and history of the time as possible. It’s a peculiar balancing act.” The ‘Author’s Note’ at the end of the book delves more deeply into the history of the time on Rainy Lake, which included visits by novelist Sinclair Lewis and a Spanish princess.
She said she not only wants to create a sense of time and place in history, but “to convey truths of an era.” She is especially interested in exploring moral dilemmas that arise out of specific character in a specific place and time.
“Some stories don’t seem to let me go. Those are the stories I eventually must write.” Casanova says she is an outdoor person and doesn’t actually love to sit at her keyboard, but she loves the end result of creating something out of nothing. “I usually feel dragged to my computer. But it’s what I do. Ever since I was in high school I have been drawn to the power of words.”
That’s especially true when material hits close to home for her, personally, she said, adding a few siblings in her family of origin have struggled with mental illness, sparking an interest in exploring where brilliance and artistry fall on the spectrum of mental health.
Research also took her to the asylum museum in St. Peter and she particularly interested in the ease of which women could be locked away by their families in the early half of the 20th century. Women could be committed for a host of reasons, often under the wide umbrella word of ‘hysteria.’
Learning that Virginia Roberts was artistic and free spirited, Casanova wondered how well a family might have tolerated those tendences in 1922.
“There were unspoken social expectations then, as well as now,” she said.
Her main character, Trinity, artistic and impetuous, suffers an emotional breakdown in Casanova’s earlier novel, FROZEN; in WATERFALL, the author explores the trajectory of what might have happened in that era to such a spirited young woman.
Waterfall is her first book marketed toward adults, with the main character 21 years old allowing her to explore more mature issues. Casanova said the book is appropriate for ages 16 and older.
The idea that she has reached readers in a wide age span surprises and honors her, she said. “I can’t think of more gratifying work.”
Casanova writes books for a wide age span, from toddlers to adults. She writes what haunts or delights her, she said, adding that being an author is a perfect job for someone with “her wiring,” needing to explore many different ideas.
She jokes had she not found writing, with likely undiagnosed ADHD, she would likely have had 40 different jobs, instead of 40 books.
Casanova’s books range from picture books to historical fiction, including Hush, Hush Forest; Frozen; and Ice-Out, published by the University of Minnesota Press. Her numerous awards include an American Library Association “Notable,” Aesop Accolades from the American Folklore Society, a Parent’s Choice Gold Award, Booklist Editor’s Choice, as well as two Minnesota Book Awards.