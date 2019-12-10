Falls Elementary School was full of princes, princesses and unicorns Tuesday in honor of a student battling terminal cancer.
Alice Staples was the guest of honor at Alice's Magical Day, an event organized to celebrate the 6-year-old's birthday, a few months early. Nearly every student and staff member dressed up to support the smiley youngster who wore a blue princess dress and a flowered crown.
“Santa called and said you've been a good girl this year, so we wanted to celebrate your birthday early,” Falls Elementary Principal Melissa Tate told Alice, who entered the gym in a homemade carriage.
Since the age of two, Alice has battled an atypical teratoid/rhaboid tumor, an aggressive brain tumor seen in infants and young children, typically occurring in children ages 3 and younger. The tumor is rare, accounting for 1 to 2 percent of pediatric brain tumors. Alice's family was recently told there is no more medical intervention available, and the kindergarten student has entered the hospice stage of her battle.
And while Tuesday generated plenty of tears, it also brought celebration.
Bearing gifts, Van Pavleck came dressed up as Santa Claus and Krista Wagner portrayed “Queen Elsa,” Alice's favorite Disney princess.
“Alice is a remarkable young lady who we have been very blessed to have been part of her life and have her in our school community,” Tate said. “We have been taking the month of December to really celebrate Alice with her friends and school staff.”
Tuesday's celebration also included a miniature pony dressed as a unicorn, dancing and plenty of gifts featuring all of Alice's favorite things.
“Alice is a beautiful 6-year-old girl who loves princesses and unicorns,” Tate said. “She loves Lucky Charms marshmallows for snack, she loves to see her friends at school, and also loves her family and her cousin so much. Alice loves to dance and loves to watch movies... She also adores My Little Ponies – she can tell you ever fact about My Little Pony and name every pony without hesitation.”
All of the attention could have been overwhelming, but the smile rarely left Alice's face.
“She's used to this,” said her aunt, Scotta Turner. “She loves being the center of attention.”