U.S. Census takers have begun following up in person with households that have not yet responded on their own to the census.
And that could mean many visits not only locally, but across the nation, as the total response rate for the nation on Monday was 93,600,000 households, or 63 percent response, reports the U.S. Census Bureau. Koochiching County shows a self-response rate of 55.5 percent.
Visit https://2020census.gov/en/census-data.html for more information about the census and to respond.
Minnesota leads the nation in self-response rate with 72.5 percent response, followed by Wisconsin at 69.8, and Washington at 69.2. Alaska and Puerto Rico are at the bottom of the list with 50 percent and 28.8 percent, respectively.
When census takers visit households, they will wear face masks and follow local public health guidelines.
The results of the 2020 Census will help determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding flow into communities every year for the next decade. That funding shapes many different aspects of every community, no matter the size, no matter the location.
The count is mandated by the Constitution and conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, a nonpartisan government agency. The 2020 Census counts the population in the United States and five U.S. territories (Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands).