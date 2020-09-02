International Falls, MN (56649)

Today

Rain likely...possibly heavy early. Becoming windy late. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph, becoming WSW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely...possibly heavy early. Becoming windy late. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph, becoming WSW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.