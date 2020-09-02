With the deadline to complete the census just under a month away, local officials are encouraging those who have not filled theirs out to do so soon.
And they're hoping those who have completed the census are encouraging their friends, family and neighbors to do the same.
The clock is ticking.
While Minnesota is leading the way with its census self-response rate, there is still a lot of work to be done before the Sept. 30 deadline, said Jenny Herman, Koochiching County administration director.
In Koochiching County, the total response rate tallied in at 55.8 percent last week, compared to 63.3 percent in the same week of 2010.
In International Falls, the response rate as of last week was 69.7 percent. Maureen Schriner, U.S. Census Bureau media specialist, gave credit to the local Complete Count Committee, which does outreach to encourage people to self respond.
“The work the committee has done has really made a difference,” she said.
As of Saturday, the census bureau reports 87.9 percent of Minnesota households have completed the census so far. The number includes 73.8 percent of households that have self-responded. The remaining 14 percent of household responses were from in-person visits by census takers, a number which is lower than the national total of 16.9 percent.
Schriner told The Journal last week Minnesota has been planning for the census since 2018. Funding was secured and committees were formed to increase the 2010 self response rate of 74.1 percent in the state.
“We're on a trajectory to pass the 2010 self response, which is amazing,” Schriner said.
Completing the census, which is conducted every 10 years, takes only minutes and results dictate where federal funding is distributed to schools, roads and infrastructure, as well as how many congressional seats states have, among other things.
Herman used the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money as an example. Local governments were given certain amounts of federal dollars based on census data to help cover costs incurred from March 1 through Dec. 1 as a result of the pandemic. Several local businesses and non-profit organizations received grants to help cover shortfalls.
“It's so important people fill the census out,” Herman said.
There are three ways to complete the census:
- Online – visit 2020Census.gov
- Phone – call 844-330-2020 – phone lines are open 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. – seven days a week
- By mail – for households that received a paper census questionnaire
Census takers
With less than a month until the Sept. 30 deadline, census takers have been visiting homes to assist in the process.
“Census takers are trained and they practice the public health and safety guidelines,” Schriner said, adding if people are uncomfortable with someone visiting their home, to complete the census by one of the options listed above. “Census takers take an oath for life to protect the privacy and confidentiality of who they visit. They don't share information with anyone; only gets reported out as community data... We're committed to having everyone counted.”
One of the challenges faced when conducting the census is the hard-to-count groups. Herman said renters fall into that category because they move around more.
“We're working with local landlords to get information out to renters,” she said, adding committee members have also been in touch with Servants of Shelter officials to include the local homeless population.
Schriner said previous census counts have shown the most under-counted group was children under the age of 5.
“Children may come from complex households,” she said. “We're trying to count newborns to the most elderly person in the city. In many situations, households just need assistance in getting that response and that's why we have census takers out right now. “
In most cases, census workers will make up to six attempts at each housing unit address to count possible residents. This includes leaving notification of the attempted visit on the door. The notification will include reminder information on how to respond online, by paper or by phone. In addition, census workers may try to reach the household by phone to conduct the interview.
Census takers will go to great lengths to ensure that no one is missed in the census. After exhausting their efforts to do an in-person interview with a resident of an occupied housing unit, they will seek out proxy sources — a neighbor, a rental agent, a building manager or some other knowledgeable person familiar with the housing unit — to obtain as much basic information about the occupants as they can.
How to identify census takers
Census takers can be easily identified by a valid government ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date on the badge. To confirm a census taker’s identity, the public may contact their regional census center to speak with a Census Bureau representative.
To minimize the need to send census takers to households in person, the Census Bureau is training census takers to follow up with households by phone. Using information provided to the Census Bureau and third-party purchased data, the Census Bureau has a strong contact list for both landlines and cellphones assigned to houses on the Census Bureau’s address list. These phone calls will enable the Census Bureau to have maximum flexibility for conducting field operations, and is one more method that census takers can use to reach non-responding households. Phone calls will be used on an as-needed basis and when in-person contact attempts have not resulted in an interview. If a voicemail is available, the census taker will leave a message asking the household to call one of the Census Bureau’s call centers.