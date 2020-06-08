Last week, some Koochiching County households that have not yet responded to the 2020 census received forms to assist them in responding.
COVID-19 earlier delayed questionnaire delivery to some households in the community, but census workers have begun to drop off 2020 Census materials to homes.
Census officials say it's important that households respond now, or they will get a knock on their door by a census taker.
People can choose to respond online, by phone, or by mail, to the address on the forms. Respond online at https://my2020census.gov/ or call 844-330-2020.
Census workers won’t need to interact with people when they drop off materials. They will follow the current health and safety guidelines in the community. Respond must respond using the address where they lived on April 1 and include everyone who usually lived there too, including children.
Census workers will stand outside the door with a laptop to update the bureau's address list. Then, they’ll leave a bag with the census questionnaire at the front door. Fill out the questionnaire and mail it or respond by phone or online, using the Census ID provided in the material dropped off.
If the bureau does not hear from your household, a census taker will return after Aug. 11 to ask that people take the census.
Peter Alexander, partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau's Chicago Region, has been working with local governments and other stakeholders to help spread the word about the need to respond to the census, in order to benefit fellow local residents.
And, he said, responding now using the form provided would protect residents and Census workers from interacting then with COVID-19 restrictions.
Census officials say it's important to your local community and state that residents respond because the next years of funding for critical services will be informed by the census participation in that area.