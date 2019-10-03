It's a combination of American pride and a love of music that keeps Margarete Kostiuk looking and feeling young.
On Oct. 11, Borderland's iconic harmonica player and opera singer turns 100 years old, and the International Falls City Council is expected to proclaim the day “Margarete Kostiuk Day.”
“We're having a big party Oct. 12,” said Willi Kostiuk, one of Margarete's six sons. “There's going to be skits and music and cake. We're making it a big deal for mom.”
While her eye sight is limited and she relies on the sturdy arm of Wayne Sampson – her companion of 35 years – to get around, signs suggest Margarete is far from an age containing three digits.
“I never thought I'd live to be 100 years old,” she said, a distinct German accent coating her fluent English. “Never, never, never... I don't care if I can't walk very good, as long as I keep (my mind) and my voice.”
There was a permanent smile on Margarete's face this week when she sat down with The Journal, Sampson on one side and Willi on the other. She sang, laughed, played the harmonica and shared some not-so-secret tips of staying young.
Good genes
Longevity is in Margarete's genes. Both of her parents were in their mid-80s when they died, and while she shows no signs of slowing down, there were events in Margarete's life that she said should have cut her time on Earth short.
“I've been in shelters when they were bombed,” she said. “I can remember running from one shelter to another... not to be killed by bombs... I still hear the banging on the train from the bullets. I crawled under a wooden bench and I thought that would save me.”
Born in Holland, Margarete grew up through times of a war-torn Germany before finally immigrating with her late husband, Nick – an American soldier – to the United States in 1949.
“That is what saved me,” she said of coming to the United States. “That's the only way I keep alive is because of being in America and having music in my life.”
Margarete grew up in a musically-gifted family, and sharing the art with others is credited as one of her greatest joys.
“I love sharing music, especially with the kids. Children love music,” she said, clasping her hands together. “I love for children to experience music. Music lasts a lifetime.”
With that, she felt around for her harmonica, and without taking a second to think, started playing a tune.
The sound is big for such a small woman, and when she finished playing, she was hardly out of breath.
“Playing the harmonica is not easy,” Margarete said. “It's the only instrument you blow in and out. You have to have really good lungs. I never smoked in my life, I never did nothing to ruin my vocal cords. I don't have any addiction, other than music.”
Margarete shares her talent outside the boundaries of Koochiching County, too.
Every Wednesday, she and Sampson travel to different communities with the Second Wind Harmonica Band, based in Grand Rapids. She has been a member of the group for 35 years and has performed at more than 1,400 nursing homes, hospitals and other centers around Minnesota.
That number doesn't include the numerous performances done around the Borderland communities throughout the years.
“She's always playing or singing,” Willi said. “We'll be out to dinner somewhere and she'll start playing.”
For someone who performs daily, getting nervous wouldn't be a trait she's thought to carry. However, Margarete admits she tends to get tense before a performance.
“You don't show it, mom,” Willi said.
“Once I start singing or playing, I'm fine,” she said, laughing. “It's just right before.”
Lifetime highlights
Surrounded by a lifetime of accomplishments, Margarete said the marriage to her husband, Nick, and raising their six boys stands out as a highlight.
“I'm very proud of my boys,” she said, joking she thought for sure she'd get at least one girl. “My kids are my angels.”
Margarete also has 17 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
“I'm so lucky,” she said. “So very lucky.”
Becoming a United States citizen in 1951 is also a high point in Margarete's life.
“I love this country,” she said. “I carry the flag wherever I can. I want to show America I love this country.”
Willi said one trait he admired about his mother was her positive mindset.
“With mom, she looks at every day as being a special highlight,” he said. “She doesn't look at one specific thing, there's always something that's great each day.”
Community-wide celebration
To celebrate the woman most either know or have heard of, an open house birthday party is planned from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Ranier Community Building.
In addition to the celebration, the International Falls City Council is expected to proclaim Oct. 11 “Margarete Kostiuk Day” when it meets Monday.
Paperwork of the proclamation was found on the late Mayor Bob Anderson's desk after his sudden Sept. 20 death. It was one of the last things he was working on.
“Willi stopped in to visit Mayor Anderson the day before he died,” city Administrator Ken Anderson said. “I came across the notes on his desk and the proclamation will be issued by Mayor (Harley) Droba.”
Ken Anderson said centennial birthdays were important to Bob, and he would go above and beyond to recognize them.
“This one was special to him,” Ken said.
Margarete said she is touched by all the attention.
“I love International Falls, it has been very good to me,” she said. “Having something to love so much keeps people young. Never lose a love for life or a sense of humor. Be around happy people, I love to surround myself with that.”