After what seemed like an endless streak of sub-zero temperatures, Borderland embraced some warmer air this week.
Monday's high of 5 degrees snapped a nine-day streak of below-zero high temperatures.
The prolonged cold resulted in a friendly Facebook challenge for reporter Emily Gedde to find out what the record is for the number of consecutive days with below-zero temps.
Two of Gedde's former teachers – they know who they are – thought finding out the record would be a good research project for the 2005 Falls High School graduate.
And while the last nine days reminded Borderland why it is dubbed the Icebox of the Nation, it only comes in fourth place for consecutive days below zero on record since 1897.
With a little help from a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth, Gedde discovered the record for consecutive days of temperatures reading zero or below was a 14-day stretch from Jan. 1-15, 1912.
In second place was 13 straight days of bitter cold from Dec. 16-29, 1924.
Taking the bronze was 10 days testing local furnaces' abilities, from Dec. 7-17, 1919.
Then, of course, follows 2021 in a fourth-place tie with 1963 and 1968. The 1963 nine-day streak ended Jan. 26 and the 1968 run ended Jan. 7.
While Gedde thought the quick, efficient delivery of the information should earn her an A+ grade, one of the teachers in question pointed out while her grades cannot be changed, it may apply as extra credit for her daughters as they move up through the local school system.